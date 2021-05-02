Cuomo forges ahead despite political wounds

"Folks know that every time you come here it's good news," she said.

And even some Democrats who have called for his resignation, like Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, have publicly appeared with him in recent weeks to praise the newly enacted budget.

Albany veterans like William L. Parment, who spent 28 years representing Chautauqua County in the Assembly before retiring in 2010, says the governor was right to resist calls to resign as controversy initially swirled around him.

"I don't like to come to that conclusion, but he has the obligation to be the executive of our state government," he said. "There is no more critical time for the governor to be involved than in the budget process."

But now from afar, Parment says his long Capitol experience causes him to follow more events ahead. Parment said he will closely watch the nursing home data investigation launched by state Attorney General Letitia James, whose backing by Cuomo is widely credited with landing her the Democratic nomination for attorney general in 2018. He believes her appointment of former acting Manhattan U.S. Attorney Joon H. Kim, who was instrumental in the prosecution of former Cuomo aide Joseph Percoco, will prove key.

"He's not new to the beat," Parment said.