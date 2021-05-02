Cuomo forges ahead despite political wounds

At a Buffalo appearance to encourage Covid-19 vaccinations on Thursday, a reporter asked Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo about his ability to govern and maneuver New York's political shoals amid continuing calls for his impeachment or resignation.
His answer was "not hypothetical," he replied, especially after just wrapping up a $212 billion state budget for 2021-22.
"Since that occurred," he said, referring to controversy over his handling of pandemic death data and accusations of sexual harassment, "look at what I have done. There is no greater test of the premise. If you're going to have trouble governing ... it would be in the budget.
"That was the litmus test of your question," he added.
Indeed, Cuomo commanded his usual position at the head of the negotiating table in early 2021 for what he called "the most complicated budget in modern history [with] the greatest state need ever." As he noted Thursday in his first in-person encounter with Buffalo reporters in months, passing a budget to guide the state through the next fiscal year remains his most important responsibility.
But as most Republicans and even fellow Democrats abandon him, the governor in recent days is no longer questioned about national issues or whether he will someday run for president. Now he faces queries about an allegation he groped an aide in the Governor's Mansion, or about a federal investigation into charges his administration covered up data regarding Covid-19 deaths in nursing homes.
His poll numbers have weakened, though not plummeted (a growing number of New Yorkers view him negatively, but most don’t think he should resign). And as multiple accounts of alleged sexual harassment dominated front pages for weeks on end, Cuomo – claiming "Covid restrictions" – isolated himself from reporters. Even during his Thursday event at the Belle Center on the city's West Side, he defended himself against the newest New York Times story indicating his staff covered up the data about nursing home deaths (which he denies).
It all points to a new – and defensive – phase in Cuomo's long political career.
"I would look at the other side of the coin, his lack of support among Democrats," said James W. Moor, a veteran political scientist who teaches at SUNY Geneseo. "Obviously, he has serious problems of political power."
Crafting a budget with a Democratic Senate and Assembly should hardly rank as a major accomplishment for any governor at the peak of his reign, he said, especially a fellow Democrat.
"I see him as in a very weakened position," Moor added.
State Sen. Patrick M. Gallivan, R-Elma, says Cuomo occupies a "compromised position." His long refusal to meet with reporters "goes against open government, goes against democracy ... and further takes away from the public trust," he said.
A budget that increased spending and raised taxes for the wealthy might have been more strenuously resisted by a Cuomo of old, he noted.
"If you look at the result, his actions were significantly different than the 10 other budgets," Gallivan said. "I would ask: why?"
Still, Cuomo's Thursday re-emergence into a still tightly controlled setting in Buffalo underscores the inherent power of his office. He summoned a host of allies, state employees and associates who applauded his speech when prompted by a staff aide. And as he used the power of his office to urge young people to get vaccinated against Covid-19, he surrounded himself with allies from the Black and minority communities that continue to provide his strongest support.
Significantly, he was flanked almost entirely by Black leaders, including Mayor Byron W. Brown, Assembly Majority Leader Crystal D. Peoples-Stokes; Rev. Mark E. Blue, president of the Buffalo NAACP; and Eunice A. Lewin, a SUNY trustee who helped organize the event.
"I want to thank the governor for his great leadership and partnership throughout the pandemic and for your continued commitment to Buffalo and Western New York," Brown said.
Peoples-Stokes, who has called for investigations concerning Cuomo to reach their conclusions, praised the governor for ensuring that vaccinations are distributed throughout the state in an equitable manner.
"Folks know that every time you come here it's good news," she said.
And even some Democrats who have called for his resignation, like Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, have publicly appeared with him in recent weeks to praise the newly enacted budget.
Albany veterans like William L. Parment, who spent 28 years representing Chautauqua County in the Assembly before retiring in 2010, says the governor was right to resist calls to resign as controversy initially swirled around him.
"I don't like to come to that conclusion, but he has the obligation to be the executive of our state government," he said. "There is no more critical time for the governor to be involved than in the budget process."
But now from afar, Parment says his long Capitol experience causes him to follow more events ahead. Parment said he will closely watch the nursing home data investigation launched by state Attorney General Letitia James, whose backing by Cuomo is widely credited with landing her the Democratic nomination for attorney general in 2018. He believes her appointment of former acting Manhattan U.S. Attorney Joon H. Kim, who was instrumental in the prosecution of former Cuomo aide Joseph Percoco, will prove key.
"He's not new to the beat," Parment said.
But the former assemblyman has also been around long enough to appreciate the governor's powerful position after almost 40 years on the statewide scene.