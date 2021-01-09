Cuomo extends expired driver's licenses again

All New York State driver's licenses that have expired since March 1 will remain valid until at least Jan. 29, according to an executive order from Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo.

Cuomo has repeatedly extended the expired licenses because of limited access to Department of Motor Vehicles offices around the state, which remain open by appointment only.

Appointments can be made through the websites of county clerks or through the DMV website. Licenses may be renewed online, but persons who need corrective lenses must obtain an eye test on their own first.

About 200,000 licenses statewide that expired from March through December have not yet been renewed, said Lisa Koumjian, assistant DMV commissioner. That figure is less than 2% of all valid licenses. About 10,000 of those drivers live in Erie and Niagara counties, Koumjian said.

Since November, expired vehicle registrations and inspections are no longer being extended.

