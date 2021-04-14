Cuomo: Erie County can't demand Bills, Sabres fans be vaccinated to attend games

"Things change so quickly," he said. "Where are you going to be in four months? I'll tell you in four months. If the immunization all goes right, if there's no variants of interest, if, God forbid, there's not another virus or pandemic. I just think it's early to make a decision months ahead. Legally the state would have to sign off on it. Practically, we tend to do it as a collaborative."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

​Beth Garvey, special counsel to the governor, added that she believed Poloncarz was speaking "aspirationally."

Cuomo said, "The county executive I think, said something like, he hoped everybody would be immunized and if everybody were immunized, then everybody could go to the game."

But Poloncarz was adamant Tuesday that if individuals weren't vaccinated, they weren't getting a seat in Highmark Stadium or Keybank Center. And he did not change his position Wednesday.

His spokesman, Peter Anderson, said that since the stadium and arena are county facilities, the county has say over what happens there. He added that the county will follow state guidance on maximum capacity limits.

"But the bottom line is that the more people who get vaccinated in the next few months, the better the chance of a full stadium in the fall, which is what everyone wants," he said.