Cuomo defends handling of Covid-19 crisis in nursing homes

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo went on the defensive Friday against widespread criticism that his administration undercounted by more than 4,000 the number of nursing home patients who died of Covid-19 in the state.

The governor spoke about nursing homes during a one hour and 35-minute update on the coronavirus.

"I want to set the record straight on nursing homes, for a number of reasons, primarily for the families of nursing home people," Cuomo said.

The governor said he was sorry that he did not "take on the lies" enough in dismissing criticisms of the state's handling of the Covid-19 crisis in nursing homes because he felt the criticisms were political.

Cuomo said his administration created a void by not producing enough public information fast enough.

"What happens in a void, especially today, in this toxic political environment, something fills the void," said the governor, noting that that is often conspiracy and rumors.

"If you don't correct it, it gets repeated and repeated and people think it's true," Cuomo said.

"We created the void ... but then it was exploited," he added.

Cuomo accused Republicans in the state Legislature of playing politics.