Cuomo: Covid-19 caseloads continue to tick upward

Although Covid-19 caseload numbers remain small, they continue to increase slightly, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said in Saturday's daily update.

On Friday, there were 1,156 positive Covid-19 tests statewide, a positivity rate of 1.39%.The state's seven-day rolling average was 1.19%, up from 1.09% on Thursday and 1.04% on Wednesday.

There were 11 new cases in Erie County and 5 in Niagara County on Friday. There were four Covid-19 deaths in the state Friday, three in New York City and one in Westchester County.

Statewide, more than 18,000 people were vaccinated for the first time Friday, 634 of them in Western New York. The state Health Department says 70.9% of New York adults have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 65.6% have completed the vaccine series.

"Our hard-won progress depends on the state's ability to get shots in arms, so if you haven't received your shot yet, I urge you to make an appointment or simply walk into a vaccination site immediately," Cuomo said.

