Cuomo concedes lack of transparency in nursing home Covid-19 crisis

With criticism growing over his handling of Covid-19 crisis in nursing homes, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Monday said he had "no excuses" and accepted responsibility for not being transparent with New Yorkers and contributing to the pain caused by the pandemic.
But his statement during an afternoon briefing did little to quell the controversy. Political opponents continued to say his response was too little and too late.
Meanwhile, Cuomo said the system for distributing Covid-19 vaccine will continue to be difficult for three to four more months.
The briefing was Cuomo's first wide-ranging defense of his administration's performance on the nursing home issue since the Health Department conceded the number of nursing home patients who died was undercounted by more than 4,000 because those people died in hospitals. Cuomo said the total number of deaths was accurate.
"In retrospect, we should have prioritized providing more information," Cuomo said Monday. "No excuses: I accept responsibility for that. I am in charge. I take responsibility. We should have provided more information faster. We were too focused on doing the job and addressing the crisis of the moment and we did not do a good enough job in providing information. I take total responsibility for that. The pain in it is, it created confusion and cynicism and pain for the families of the loved ones."
Cuomo continued to say that the state Health Department's March 25 memo directing nursing homes to take back residents who had been in hospitals with Covid-19 didn't cause deaths.
He said that at the time, experts believed that the coronavirus could not be spread by people who had no symptoms.
Cuomo said nursing homes could have rejected the hospital patients because state law required them to say they could care for such patients. He said 365 of the state's 613 nursing homes took back patients from hospitals, but 98% of the 365 facilities already had Covid-19 in them at the time, which he said could have been brought in by staffers or visitors.
Republican lawmakers criticized Cuomo's comments.
"The governor’s major excuse for the failure of his administration to provide accurate, timely information to the public was, 'We were busy,' ” said State Sen. Robert G. Ortt, a North Tonawanda Republican and the Senate minority leader. "This is a pathetic response coming from a man who had the time to publish and promote a book about his pandemic response while New Yorkers clamored for the truth."
Cuomo said that in March, his administration's main focus was avoiding the projected collapse of the state's hospital system. There were predictions that there might be as many as 140,000 hospitalized virus patients for the state's 50,000 hospital beds.
That never happened, but in the early days of the pandemic, Cuomo said, it seemed like a real possibility.
"We now know how wrong we were on many things we didn’t know at the time," said Assemblywoman Monica Wallace, D-Cheektowaga. "But by hiding information as it unfolded, we risked making things worse and put people's lives in jeopardy. That's unacceptable."
Support Local Journalism
Cuomo said he intends to send the Legislature budget amendments that would reform the state's regulation of for-profit nursing homes, including limiting the amount of profit they can make.
Cuomo said his administration delayed answering state Legislature requests for information on the true death toll in nursing homes in August because it also had received a request for information on the topic from the U.S. Department of Justice. It prioritized the federal request. Cuomo said legislative leaders were told that at the time.
Attorney General Letitia James reset the terms of the debate with a Jan. 28 report that said the number of nursing home patients who died of the virus was badly undercounted.
"Total death counts were always accurate. Nothing was hidden from anyone," Cuomo contended.
Last week, one of Cuomo's top aides, Melissa DeRosa, told Legislature Democrats in a conference call that the administration "froze" in the face of the Department of Justice's request for information and withheld data from lawmakers.
Cuomo said repeatedly during his news conference that not responding to media and Legislature questions created "a void."
"The void we created by not providing information was filled with skepticism and cynicism and conspiracy theories, which furthered the confusion," Cuomo said.
State GOP Chairman Nick Langworthy said what the governor did was worse than create confusion.
In a written statement, Langworthy said, "The only void that exists is the truth and it is crystal clear that the only way to get it is through a real independent investigation by a special prosecutor.”
Cuomo also defended his embattled health commissioner, Dr. Howard Zucker, amid calls for his resignation from Republicans.
"If we had to pay him what he's worth, we couldn't afford it," Cuomo said. "I would trust Dr. Zucker with my mother's care. That's why I trust him with your mother's care."
Cuomo said Legislature leaders were told in August that the response to the Justice Department would take priority. Ortt said Senate Republicans were not told that. He renewed his call for a full investigation of the nursing home situation by James' office and the Justice Department.
On a topic of equal importance to New Yorkers, Cuomo said those who find the state's vaccination registration system confusing will face those issues for three or four more months.
He said the root of the problem is multiple layers of government sending vaccines to multiple dispensing points. He said that won't end until May or June, when the vaccine supplies are projected to be ample.
"When does this end?" Cuomo said. "Because the system is set up the way it is, it's not really going to end until you have increased dosages. When you have increased dosages, that extensive distribution network will wind up being a positive and not a negative."
Cuomo said the state's overall rate of positive Covid-19 tests has fallen for 38 consecutive days, down to 3.53% Monday. In Western New York, the positive rate was 3.25%. Hospitalizations rose by 30 statewide, to 6,623, with 280 in Western New York.