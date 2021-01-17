Cuomo calls for federal government to increase vaccine supply

With Erie County running out of Covid-19 vaccine, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Sunday called for the federal government to speed up its distribution of the vaccine to New York State.

"New York has moved heaven and earth to create one of the most expansive vaccination networks in the nation and we are getting shots in arms as quickly and efficiently as possible – we just simply need more vaccine," Cuomo said. "It's time for the federal government to step up, increase the supply and actually help the state defeat this virus once and for all."

Erie County announced Saturday that it canceled its vaccination clinics scheduled for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday because it was running out its supply of the vaccine. The nearly 3,700 people affected will be offered appointments at a later date.

"Our entire Covid response team is incredibly frustrated at the federal government's failure to establish a reliable vaccine supply and their lack of urgency to get vaccine to agencies, such as our Department of Health, that can get vaccine to those that currently qualify," said County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz.

