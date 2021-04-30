Cuomo announces reopening Saturday of Lockport's Palace Theatre

The Palace Theatre in downtown Lockport is set to open Saturday following a $3.5 million renovation, including $600,000 that was received through Lockport's Downtown Revitalization Initiative award, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Friday.

The nearly century-old structure has new seating, floors, a larger orchestra pit and other interior improvements intended to ensure its future vibrancy as a community cornerstone.

"The newly renovated Palace Theatre is the latest example of how the investments targeted by the Downtown Revitalization Initiative are helping to strengthen local economies and build more vibrant communities," Cuomo said in a statement Friday. "These community-driven projects are leveraging private investment and public funding to reinvigorate downtown communities, create new jobs, and enhance a sense of pride in cities, towns and villages across New York State."

The project was also supported by a $423,000 Market New York Grant through Empire State Development's Division of Tourism and $142,000 from the New York Power Authority through the Western New York Economic Development Fund.

