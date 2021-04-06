Cuomo announces plans for monument to essential workers who died of Covid-19

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has announced plans for a memorial monument to essential workers in New York State who died during the Covid-19 pandemic.

During a live webcast Tuesday from the Jacob Javits Convention Center in New York City, Cuomo said that one of the toughest decisions he made during the pandemic was to ask essential workers to report to work while other workers were required to stay home to help reduce the spread of the virus. Various health professionals and other workers heeded the call out of a sense of duty, obligation and honor, and some made the ultimate sacrifice in the process, he said.

"It is the most profound, beautiful definition of a citizen and a professional," Cuomo said, regarding essential workers across the state.

"We lost many of them. Forty-thousand New Yorkers died of Covid. We're going to honor those essential workers, and we're going to build a memorial to those essential workers," he added.

Cuomo said a commission is going to be tasked with finding a location for the monument and coming up with a design.

"The memorial says to essential workers, 'Thank you. We honor you.' It says to their families, 'You did not lose your father, your mother, your sister or your brother in vain. They saved the lives of New Yorkers," he said.

