Cuomo announces new relaxed guidelines for nursing home visits

"We now have three effective vaccines that are leading to significant decreases in long term care Covid cases and a robust staff testing system to limit community spread from entering a facility. Now is an appropriate time to take the next step and safely reconnect this community with their families," he added.

Most exciting to Layer is that the new guidelines allow for physical contact between visitors and nursing home residents, as long as the resident is fully vaccinated and he or she chooses to have close contact, including touching, with their visitor while wearing a well-fitting face mask and performing hand-hygiene before and after.

Regardless, visitors are, otherwise, required to physically distance from other residents and staff in the facility.

"I'm thrilled, because what they're finally doing is following the science. The science in this area has never been one case is an outbreak, but that's what the nursing home has been taking it as, and I've been trying to fight against the governor and the government on this for a very long time," Layer said.