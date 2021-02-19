Cuomo announces DOH to issue guidance allowing visitation in nursing homes

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Friday that the state Department of Health will soon issue guidance allowing visitation at nursing homes throughout New York State.
Citing statistics that 73% of nursing home residents in the state have been vaccinated, the highest among any vaccination-eligible subgroup, the governor gave no timeline on when visitations would resume, but said that visitors would be required to take a rapid test before entry.
Cuomo spoke at length about nursing homes, addressing the recent controversy stemming from the health department's concession that the number of nursing home patients who died of Covid-19 in the state was undercounted by more than 4,000 because those people died in hospitals.
"I want to set the record straight on nursing homes, for a number of reasons, primarily for the families of nursing home people," he said.
The governor said he did not "take on the lies" enough in dismissing criticisms of the state's handling of the Covid-19 crisis in nursing homes because he felt the criticisms were political.
"We created a void by not producing enough public info fast enough ... that creates a void," he said. "What happens in a void, especially today, in this toxic political environment, something fills the void ... conspiracy and rumors fill the void."
Cuomo added, "This was causing pain to those who have lost a loved one. Not only did we create a void, we didn't fight back against the lies and the politics and the distortions."
Despite admitting that it was a "horrendous situation," Cuomo defended the reporting of nursing home deaths, saying that the "information of total deaths was provided, always."
"It is a lie to say any numbers were inaccurate. Total deaths were always reported," he said, adding that he and legislative leaders have agreed to put politics aside and move forward.
He did, however, warn legislative leaders against lying "to the people of New York."
"I'm not going to let you lie to them. It's cruel to lie to a person who is looking for closure ... with the death of a loved one.
"It's cruel to public health officials who have dedicated their lives to public health service."
The governor then turned the meeting over to Health Commissioner Howard Zucker, who addressed the health department's March 25 memo directing nursing homes to take back residents who had been in hospitals with Covid-19.
"I've thought a lot about the March 25 memo and all of the decisions we've made," Zucker said, adding that doctors review every decision. "With the facts that we had at that moment in time, it was the correct decision from a public health point of view."
He said that Covid-19 entered the state's nursing homes through staff, "inadvertently."
"March 25 was not the driver of Covid infections, Covid fatalities. ... The facts are the facts," he said. "We made the right public health decision at the time."
"People died in hospitals and nursing homes," Cuomo added later in the briefing. "We must learn the lessons ... and be better prepared for the next pandemic."
Also at the briefing, Cuomo said Western New York's Covid-19 positivity rate fell to 3.01% on Friday.
The region's hospitalizations fell to 261 as hospitalizations fell by 279 statewide, Cuomo added. Statewide, the positivity rate was 3.49%, and 116 people died.
"We like to think we are getting past this," Cuomo said. "We are getting past this. But it is still dangerous, my friends."
Despite warning of danger, the governor still announced further reopening efforts, including that restaurants in New York City will be allowed to operate at 35% capacity starting next Friday. Restaurants in New York City are operating at 25% capacity. They are at 50% capacity throughout the rest of the state.
Staying on the topic of reopening, Cuomo stressed that schools must reopen and that teachers must get vaccinated to facilitate a return to the classroom.
Cuomo highlighted the importance of in-person learning as a deterrent to discrimination in education, adding that he thought data would show that poorer families and Black and Hispanic families will be shown not to do as well with remote learning.
"Every day you're not in class there is a furtherance of discrimination in education," he said.
"So, open the schools. The local governments should be aggressive in in-class teaching – unless there is a community that has an infection spike," he added.
Repeating that testing is the key to reopening, Cuomo said the state would be reopening more testing sites in New York City and announced that colleges will be testing at least 25% of total on-campus students, faculty and staff weekly. Furthermore, they will not be required to go on pause unless the positive rate exceeds 5% during a rolling 14-day period.
Pivoting to vaccines, the governor said that 12.1% of New Yorkers have received at least one vaccine dose.
He also announced that four upstate FEMA sites, including the Delavan-Grider Center, will open at 8 a.m. Wednesday for one week to residents of local ZIP codes with low vaccination rates. Scheduling for all county residents will follow.
Cuomo also implored local leaders to analyze all of their vaccination sites and make sure the coverage and the vaccinations "are fair" to all communities.