Cuomo announces DOH to issue guidance allowing visitation in nursing homes

"I've thought a lot about the March 25 memo and all of the decisions we've made," Zucker said, adding that doctors review every decision. "With the facts that we had at that moment in time, it was the correct decision from a public health point of view."

He said that Covid-19 entered the state's nursing homes through staff, "inadvertently."

"March 25 was not the driver of Covid infections, Covid fatalities. ... The facts are the facts," he said. "We made the right public health decision at the time."

"People died in hospitals and nursing homes," Cuomo added later in the briefing. "We must learn the lessons ... and be better prepared for the next pandemic."