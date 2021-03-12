Cuomo again says he won't resign

Gov. Andrew Cuomo once again said Friday he will not resign, even after 14 members of New York's 19 Democratic representatives called for him to step down.
"I'm not going to resign. I was not elected by the politicians; I was elected by the people," Cuomo said Friday.
He repeatedly denied allegations that he sexually harassed multiple women.
"This is a political environment that we are operating on and politics is part of all of this," he said. "But I just will focus on my job. In the meantime, I want to make it clear that what is being alleged just did not happen. The last allegation is not true. And I have not had a sexual relationship that was inappropriate. Period."
In a phone conference, he said that he won't "argue this issue in the press."
Support Local Journalism
But he also raised questions about the motivations behind the allegations.
"I won't speculate about people's possible motives. But I can tell you, as a former attorney general, who's gone through this situation, many times, there are often many motivations for making an allegation. And that is why you need to know the facts before you make a decision. There are now two reviews underway. No one wants them to happen more quickly and more thoroughly than I do.
"Let them do it. I'm not going to argue this issue in the press. That is not how it is done. That is not the way it should be done."
Cuomo said he isn't going to quit in the midst of an effort to vaccinate the population against the Covid-19 virus, an effort that is going to be much more challenging after President Biden announced that states must make the vaccine eligible to all adults by May 1. That's about 15 million more people, Cuomo said Friday.
The state's budget is due in two weeks, too, he said.
"This is probably the most critical time in the state's history," Cuomo said. "... At this moment, we have a budget due in two weeks for a state that is in fiscal crisis. It will be the most difficult budget we have done.
"And then we have to rebuild our state from the bottom up, because we have serious issues, all across the state, especially in New York City. That is my job. That's why I was elected. That's what I am supposed to do. And that is exactly what I'm going to focus on," he said.
Maki Becker