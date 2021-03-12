Cuomo again says he won't resign

Gov. Andrew Cuomo once again said Friday he will not resign, even after 14 members of New York's 19 Democratic representatives called for him to step down.

"I'm not going to resign. I was not elected by the politicians; I was elected by the people," Cuomo said Friday.

He repeatedly denied allegations that he sexually harassed multiple women.

"This is a political environment that we are operating on and politics is part of all of this," he said. "But I just will focus on my job. In the meantime, I want to make it clear that what is being alleged just did not happen. The last allegation is not true. And I have not had a sexual relationship that was inappropriate. Period."

In a phone conference, he said that he won't "argue this issue in the press."

But he also raised questions about the motivations behind the allegations.

"I won't speculate about people's possible motives. But I can tell you, as a former attorney general, who's gone through this situation, many times, there are often many motivations for making an allegation. And that is why you need to know the facts before you make a decision. There are now two reviews underway. No one wants them to happen more quickly and more thoroughly than I do.