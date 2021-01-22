Cuomo acknowledges vaccine 'chaos' but says he wanted to avoid panic among seniors

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo conceded Friday that the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine created "chaos," but he sought to shift the blame to the federal government.
When a reporter pointed out that the eligibility recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention were only guidelines and other states chose different paths, Cuomo said he adopted the CDC guidelines to avoid creating "panic" among senior citizens after they were made eligible.
"You now have 7 million people, all who are eligible, and they're chasing 250,000 vaccines per week," Cuomo said. "It made no sense, and it created chaos."
Cuomo said in retrospect, taking into account the limited supplies of the vaccine, it would have made more sense to complete vaccination of one group of eligible people before moving onto the next group.
He said nursing home residents, whom he said are still only 70% vaccinated, should have been the first choice, followed by health care workers in the state Group's 1A; other workers deemed essential in the state's Group 1B; and then seniors, in age brackets starting with 90-plus, 85-plus and so on.
But instead, several subsets of the population were made eligible all at once, and when the CDC reduced its age threshold from 75 to 65, Cuomo went along.
"It should have been opened as you had allocation," Cuomo said. "Anyway, that is not what we did. It's not what they did, and now you have a period of confusion and anxiety.
"I think there would have been more chaos if we didn't allow the 65-plus in when the federal government said they were eligible," Cuomo said. "A lot of people think what the federal government says has wisdom behind it, and when the federal government said 65-plus, the entire community of 65-plus said, 'Great. I'm now eligible.' It's a tough balance – all of this is a tough balance – but I did not want to frighten the 65-year-olds by saying, 'Even though you are eligible by the federal government, we are not going to make you eligible here in New York.' I think that would have increased the panic and the anxiety and the tension."
Cuomo's decision made more than 7 million New Yorkers eligible for shots at a time when the state was receiving about 300,000 doses a week through the federal government, a supply that has now fallen to 250,000 doses a week.
"Yes, you're eligible, but it's going to take weeks to get there," Cuomo said. "I said that at the same time."
He said by the end of the day Friday, the state would have no vaccine left, but 250,400 doses are coming next week.
"We're now going week to week," Cuomo said. "Providers should only schedule appointments for allocations they know they will receive. ... The last thing we want to do is cancel appointments."
"We’ve asked the CDC to look into exactly this issue and see what can be done," Jen Psaki, President Biden's press secretary, said during Friday's media briefing. "I don't have any update beyond that, but certainly we don't want any states to run out of access to vaccine.”
Cuomo said the federal government, at the same time it broadened eligibility for the vaccine, said it would increase supply and production.
"That's when they said they were going to free up their reserves," Cuomo said. "That never happened, either, which made it worse."
In fact, there was no such reserve.
Now Biden has promised 100 million doses in 100 days. If that happens, the situation in New York would improve only marginally, Cuomo said.
New York has about 6% of the nation's population, so 1 million doses per day nationally would be 60,000 doses a day in New York, or 420,000 per week. That's more than the state currently receives, but according to a slide projected as Cuomo spoke Friday, it would still take 17 weeks to vaccinate everyone he has made eligible.
"This is going to be a long several months in distribution of this vaccine and the anxiety that has been created," the governor said.
So far, New York has administered 1.33 million shots, which is less than the 2.1 million people in the nursing home and health care worker categories. All but 169,000 of the shots were first doses.
The state has approved 1,200 distributors of vaccines, counting everything from state-run mass vaccination sites to corner pharmacies.
"I can't provide the 1,200 distributors with all they could use now," Cuomo said. "We want to have that distribution network in place, because we're hoping to get more production."
He said it's better to have distributors waiting for vaccine than to have vaccine "sitting on a shelf waiting for distribution."
In an effort at fairness, Cuomo said, the state decided to try to allocate 52% of the vaccines for senior citizens, who comprise 52% of the eligible population. Health care workers represent 21% and other essential workers comprise 27%.
The state also tried to set up different distribution networks for each of the three groups. Health care workers were to get shots primarily at hospitals, other essential workers from city and county health departments, and seniors at mass sites or pharmacies.
"I understand the stress level and the anxiety level. At least we have to be able to say we are fair," Cuomo said.
He said 97% of the vaccine doses the state has received in the past five weeks have been used, including 96% of Western New York's allocation.
On Friday, the state's overall rate of positive Covid-19 tests stood at 5.65%, as the recent trend of decreased positivity continued. The Western New York rate was 6.02%.
There were 165 deaths statewide, but the number of hospitalizations is falling. There were 8,846 Covid-19 patients in New York hospitals Friday, a drop of 427 this week. Western New York had 430 hospitalizations Friday.