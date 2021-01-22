Cuomo acknowledges vaccine 'chaos' but says he wanted to avoid panic among seniors

"I think there would have been more chaos if we didn't allow the 65-plus in when the federal government said they were eligible," Cuomo said. "A lot of people think what the federal government says has wisdom behind it, and when the federal government said 65-plus, the entire community of 65-plus said, 'Great. I'm now eligible.' It's a tough balance – all of this is a tough balance – but I did not want to frighten the 65-year-olds by saying, 'Even though you are eligible by the federal government, we are not going to make you eligible here in New York.' I think that would have increased the panic and the anxiety and the tension."

Cuomo's decision made more than 7 million New Yorkers eligible for shots at a time when the state was receiving about 300,000 doses a week through the federal government, a supply that has now fallen to 250,000 doses a week.

"Yes, you're eligible, but it's going to take weeks to get there," Cuomo said. "I said that at the same time."

He said by the end of the day Friday, the state would have no vaccine left, but 250,400 doses are coming next week.

"We're now going week to week," Cuomo said. "Providers should only schedule appointments for allocations they know they will receive. ... The last thing we want to do is cancel appointments."