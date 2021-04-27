Culvert replacement to result in lane closure on Niagara Falls Boulevard in North Tonawanda

State Department of Transportation officials announced Tuesday that, beginning May 3, the right lane of the southbound Niagara Falls Boulevard in North Tonawanda will be closed for culvert replacement work from Connecting Boulevard to Arnold Road.

Work on the project will start daily at 9 a.m. and conclude at 5 p.m. The road work is expected to last about a week.

Work on the project could be delayed in the event of inclement weather.

During the construction, motorists are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones. Fines will be doubled for speeding in a work zone. Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of one’s driver license.

