Cultural groups grateful for 'monumental' Wilson gift, but will still count on support from others

A colossal $100 million donation from the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation, announced Thursday to cultural and arts leaders, is intended to help stabilize arts and cultural attractions and spur support from others.
But amid the arts leaders' amazement came some concern that government and other philanthropic funders could scale back their giving in the future because of the sheer size of the Wilson donation. And not everyone is happy with the selections: Mayor Byron Brown expressed disappointment that the African American Cultural Center and Hispanic Heritage Cultural Institute are not among the 13 arts and cultural organizations to receive between $100,000 and $500,000 annually for operational needs.
"I'm sure there will be people in the community, when funding comes around for the large culturals again, who will say, 'Why are we giving $1 million to the zoo if they're already getting money from the Wilson Foundation?' " said Scott Behrend, co-chair of the Greater Buffalo Cultural Alliance, which includes nearly two dozen small, medium and large arts and cultural groups.
Nearly $7.4 million has been set aside for arts and cultural organizations in the county's 2022 budget.
County Legislator Kevin Hardwick, who chairs the Community Enrichment Committee, said he couldn't discount that fear, though he doesn't see that happening with the current county executive and legislature. Hardwick noted that the county made tens of millions of dollars in budget cuts last year, but none came from cultural allocations.
"Anything is possible, and it may be a valid concern because there have been times when money has been tight and culturals have taken cuts or have even been eliminated from the budget," Hardwick said.
Funding was slashed for some cultural organizations and eliminated for others during the county's budget crisis in 2005, when the county was also shuttering parks and motor vehicle offices.
Jim Boyle, the Wilson Foundation's vice president of programs and communications, said he hopes no one draws the conclusion that arts and cultural organizations will no longer need assistance.
"Our message to folks today is that this is not enough money, it doesn't solve all issues for these institutions, and we need to double down on our efforts to keep them strong and healthy," Boyle said.
"Arts and culture are really relevant to regional economies, and so we hope people start to look at them through that lens, which, I think, offers another window into supporting them," he added.
Boyle said an annual $500,000 fund will help small and mid-sized cultural groups, but they will still need more assistance.
"We know small- and mid-sized organizations are part of an ecosystem that's super critical, and they can apply for those funds forever," Boyle said. "But it doesn't solve all problems, and we recognize it."
The fund for smaller arts and cultural groups, which will be eligible to organizations in nine counties, drew praise from Laurie Dean Torrell, co-chair of the Greater Buffalo Cultural Alliance and executive director of Just Buffalo Literary Center.
"With roughly 90% of arts and cultural organizations small and mid-sized, it's very encouraging to see $500,000 included annually to support them," Torrell said. "We hope this will only grow."
Marisa Wigglesworth, president and CEO of the Buffalo Museum of Science, said she felt confident the economic value of arts and cultural attractions, cited by the Wilson Foundation in reaching its decision, should ensure continued government funding.
"I think that the arts and culture industry in our community consistently demonstrates our real value, not only for quality of life, but for economic vitality," Wigglesworth said. "As long as we continue to demonstrate what we're doing for Western New York, I really don't foresee that our elected officials would make the choice to reduce their investment."
Michael Murphy, president of Shea's Performing Arts Center, also expressed confidence.
"This is a tremendous, monumental, significant gift, but it doesn't change the need in our community for our organizations to continue to grow and provide more services in Western New York," Murphy said. "I think our government leaders understand that is a need, and I don't see this donation changing that."
Brown said he is grateful to the Wilson Foundation for its $100 million pledge – but unhappy with some of the decisions when it came to issues of inclusion.
"While I know the Wilson Foundation has a commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, I am disappointed this critical focus wasn't clearer and stronger in the announcement and structure of this extraordinary gift," Brown said.
He said the foundation's gift "would have greater economic and community impact if there was also funding for the African American Cultural Center, Hispanic Heritage Cultural Institute and a center for new American arts and culture."
The Hispanic Heritage Cultural Institute is a project of the Hispanic Heritage Council of Western New York. It is halfway to its $10 million fundraising goal, with a groundbreaking tentatively planned for 2023. The board of directors of the African American Cultural Center, home to the Paul Robeson Theatre and other activities, has been embroiled in controversy and ethical concerns in recent months.
The mayor also felt funding to grant recipients should have been tied to meeting diversity goals for staff and board composition.
"On the issue of diversity, equity and inclusion, organizations need to be more intentional and more explicit if they are actually going to produce the kind of changes to benefit the entire community that people are saying they want to see," Brown said.
David Egner, the Wilson Foundation's president and CEO, said he spoke with the mayor, suggesting the groups the mayor has in mind are welcome to apply for grants with the other cultural organizations.
"Unfortunately, even with the $100 million, we're unable to fund every institution, which is why we established the fund for small and mid-sized cultural institutions," Egner said.
Since the funding will come from the foundation's economic development area, the foundation wanted to first sustain "the larger institutions that have a pretty profound impact broadly on the region," Egner said.
Egner said $250,000 will annually go to the Community Fund for Greater Buffalo to manage the endowment and work with grant recipients to help them become more inclusive and create more access.
"I would disagree with the mayor's posture that mandating this will have a better output than the long game of letting the institutions – through the national leadership they will be exposed to and ongoing conversations – find their self-interest in doing that work."
Mark Sommer covers preservation, development, the waterfront, culture and more. He's also a former arts editor at The News.