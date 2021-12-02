Cultural groups grateful for 'monumental' Wilson gift, but will still count on support from others

+4 Wilson Centennial Park grows in scope, cost The estimated amount to remake LaSalle Park is now $140 million and counting.

"Anything is possible, and it may be a valid concern because there have been times when money has been tight and culturals have taken cuts or have even been eliminated from the budget," Hardwick said.

Funding was slashed for some cultural organizations and eliminated for others during the county's budget crisis in 2005, when the county was also shuttering parks and motor vehicle offices.

Jim Boyle, the Wilson Foundation's vice president of programs and communications, said he hopes no one draws the conclusion that arts and cultural organizations will no longer need assistance.

"Our message to folks today is that this is not enough money, it doesn't solve all issues for these institutions, and we need to double down on our efforts to keep them strong and healthy," Boyle said.

"Arts and culture are really relevant to regional economies, and so we hope people start to look at them through that lens, which, I think, offers another window into supporting them," he added.

Boyle said an annual $500,000 fund will help small and mid-sized cultural groups, but they will still need more assistance.