CT scanners are coming to Niagara Falls and Buffalo airports for carry-on luggage

It's probably never a good idea to smuggle explosives aboard an airplane – even less so now.

State-of-the-art scanners featuring three-dimensional imaging and based on "computed tomography" (CT) technology are operating at Niagara Falls International Airport, adding another layer of protection for local air travelers following their installation by the Transportation Security Administration.

It might make your passage through security a little easier, too.

“The new units provide critical explosives detection capabilities at the checkpoint,” said Bart R. Johnson, the TSA federal security director for upstate New York.

The new technology, which compares to those long CT tubes for people, is slated for Buffalo Niagara International Airport within a few weeks and at all upstate airports soon after, TSA spokeswoman Lisa Farbstein said. She said a laptop computer inside luggage would previously have to be removed because the old technology provided only two-dimensional pictures.

"Now the TSA officer, instead of looking at 2D pictures, can rotate from top to bottom and get a better understanding of whether something has been tampered with or concealed, and can say 'that's a laptop,' " she said.