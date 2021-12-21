Cryptocurrency firms search for WNY sites amid concerns of their economic development worth

"Are you willing to do that for no jobs?" Smith asked.

Those who run the companies see it differently.

"We employ literally dozens of local contractors, engineers, technicians," said Martini-Lo Manto of Blockfusion. "We buy trucks from local dealerships, rent houses in Niagara Falls, and pay taxes that support the fire department and local schools. Come visit our facility and you will see it buzzing with energy and 50-60 people on-site working. That’s a lot of families we support."

Blockfusion bought what was at one time a 52-megawatt coal-burning power plant that served Niagara Falls' Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. factory. After several changes of ownership and a couple of foreclosures, the plant shut down in 2015, when it was burning wood and tire chips instead of coal.

Martini-Lo Manto said his crews already have spent hundreds of thousands of dollars removing coal and rubber chips from the 200,000-square-foot building and renovating it. The computers there use 10 megawatts of power from the grid, which he said is primarily hydropower from the Niagara Power Project.