Cryptocurrency firm touts jobs in the Falls, but critics worry about energy use

"We're working closely with the city inspectors and different departments to understand exactly where issues may be, and working toward solutions on all of them," said Genoot, whose company employs about a dozen people, plus others from outside contractors.

+2 Niagara Falls Bitcoin site agrees to tone down the noise "It's zoned industrial, but we have a noise ordinance," said County Legislator Dennis F. Virtuoso, the city's former chief code enforcement officer.

The city's moratorium will be followed by an ordinance regulating data centers, Restaino said, although details haven't been determined.

"We want to work with the city in helping create those ordinances. We're in full support of them better understanding the industry and them creating ordinances they think work best for the community," Genoot said. "Hopefully, they'll be on the right side of history."

“We’re not opposed to regulation. What we’re opposed to is painting everybody with the same brush," said Kant Trivedi, Blockfusion's chief operating officer.

"Since Day One, we’ve been in Niagara Falls, we’ve been completely transparent with the city," Trivedi said. "What we’re doing is very different than some of the other folks locally who have been trying to stand up similar businesses.”