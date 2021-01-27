Crowley Webb to support minority-owned businesses

The Crowley Webb marketing communications agency is launching an initiative to support minority-owned small businesses.

Buffalo-based Crowley Webb said it will commit up to $15,000 in agency services each quarter to a minority-owned small business in Western New York seeking marketing and communications support. The program, called Amplify by Crowley Webb, will help with services like a new logo or customer research.

Crowley Webb plans to review applications and select its first partner in the coming weeks, said Jeff Pappalardo, chief creative officer.

"With Amplify by Crowley Webb, we hope to not only provide tactical support for our partners but also, in doing so, elevate these diverse voices that make the Western New York community so unique," the agency said.

Matt Glynn

