Crowd blocks traffic on Route 33, releases balloons in tribute to fatal accident victim

Several dozen people temporarily blocked traffic on Route 33 in Buffalo Saturday evening as they released balloons to pay tribute to a fatal accident victim.
A 21-year-old motorcyclist died July 16 at Erie County Medical Center after striking a guiderail on Route 33 near the Best Street exit ramp, Buffalo police said.
A crowd of friends and relatives of the deceased motorist, who was not publicly identified by police, went to the site around 6 p.m. and blocked westbound traffic with their cars for a short time. After releasing balloons, they drove off as police arrived.