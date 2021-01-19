Croce estate lists Saturn Rings Building, two others for sale

.
Three of deceased restaurateur and developer Mark Croce's former properties are up for sale, including the Saturn Rings Building on Pearl Street.
The six-story brown brick building at 505 Pearl was listed for $1.3 million. The vacant 41,580-square-foot building, which was constructed in 1940, is on 0.18-acres.
The listing calls the building a prime site for "transit-oriented development" because it is close to the Metro Rail line on Main Street a block away. It is also half a block from the Theater District and across the street from Ellicott Development's 500 Pearl project.
The site is located within an Opportunity Zone, and carries the possibility of historic tax credits for redevelopment. The property includes 32 spaces.
Also known as the Byers Building, it was constructed in 1921 for James Byers & Sons, a local film distribution and storage company, and was later used by Metro-Goldwyn Distributing Corp., and then for many years by the Saturn Jewelry company.
Croce bought it more than 20 years ago for $200,000, but it is valued at more than $1 million, according to city records. He held onto it while focusing on other projects, including his Franklin Street restaurants, but then introduced a $6.5 million proposal six years ago to renovate the building into 29 apartments and commercial space. But his focus then turned to Statler City and the Curtiss Hotel, so the project never came to fruition.
Croce died in a January 2020 helicopter crash near Mechanicsburg, Pa., on his way back from Baltimore. The crash also killed Orchard Park businessman Michael Capriotto, a friend of Croce's who was flying with him. Since then, Robert Knoer – who said he was Croce's attorney for 25 years – has been working with Croce's widow, Jessica, to manage the estate and the businesses.
Besides the Saturn building, Knoer is also listing the former home of Laughlin's and Buffalo Proper Restaurant at 333 Franklin, on the north side of Tupper, with a list price of $725,000. Built in 1936, the three-story mixed-use building with 3,807 square feet has a yellow-and-red brick facade and a red roof, and was used as both a restaurant and storage. Croce bought it in 1998 for $70,000, but it's now worth more than $420,000, according to city records.
The attorney is also trying to sell the former St. Paul's and St. Mark's United Church of Christ at 187 Niagara St., seeking $675,000 for the structure that was built in 1988. Croce had acquired the 5,330-square-foot church from the congregation in 2013 for $115,000. Located behind the federal courthouse at the corner of Niagara and West Huron, it is now valued by the city at $158,192.
"These particular properties were specifically chosen," Knoer said. "These are really the properties we felt were outside the portfolio. They’re just not of any use to us so we didn’t want to continue to carry them."
Over the course of more than 20 years, Croce had assembled a real estate, service and hospitality empire centered on downtown Buffalo, with a particular emphasis on Franklin and Pearl Streets. His initial focus was on dining, but he soon broadened his reach into hotels, particularly with his purchase of Statler City, which had fallen into foreclosure and was facing a serious risk of being mothballed or even demolished before he stepped in to buy it.
He spent several million dollars reviving the lower floors into a banquet, catering and entertainment venue, as well as shoring up the deteriorating external facade with some public funds. But he didn't achieve his goal of bringing the entire building back to life prior to the crash.
After Croce's death, Washington developer Douglas Jemal purchased the Statler from the estate and now plans a redevelopment likely to cost as much as $150 million. But the rest of Croce's company remains, now under the leadership of his widow and various managers.
Knoer said he and Croce had been talking about selling the three properties even before the developer's death, because they are "outside of the core area of the business" that Croce – and now his wife – wanted to focus on.
Those core operations include the Curtiss Hotel – a boutique, high-end hotel with 67 rooms at 210 Franklin St., at West Huron – as well as the Emerson School of Hospitality next door at 73 West Huron, which Croce developed in partnership with McGuire Development Co.
Croce's company also still owns the Buffalo Chophouse – his flagship restaurant – as well as D'Arcy McGee's Irish Pub and Skybar, and the building that houses Dinosaur Bar-B-Que, all on Franklin. And it still owns the Pay2Park business with 32 parking locations around the city.
Knoer said none of those are up for sale, nor are several other buildings or properties Croce also owned on Franklin. In fact, the attorney said, he and Jessica Croce are still talking about developing all or part of a large former brownfield site that includes an apartment building at 267 Franklin, as well as lots at 277 and 279 Franklin, and at 432 Pearl. The land, which is bisected by an alley, has already been remediated under the state Brownfield Cleanup Program, and any redevelopment would be eligible for generous tax credits, he said.