Croce estate lists Saturn Rings Building, two others for sale

Over the course of more than 20 years, Croce had assembled a real estate, service and hospitality empire centered on downtown Buffalo, with a particular emphasis on Franklin and Pearl Streets. His initial focus was on dining, but he soon broadened his reach into hotels, particularly with his purchase of Statler City, which had fallen into foreclosure and was facing a serious risk of being mothballed or even demolished before he stepped in to buy it.

He spent several million dollars reviving the lower floors into a banquet, catering and entertainment venue, as well as shoring up the deteriorating external facade with some public funds. But he didn't achieve his goal of bringing the entire building back to life prior to the crash.

After Croce's death, Washington developer Douglas Jemal purchased the Statler from the estate and now plans a redevelopment likely to cost as much as $150 million. But the rest of Croce's company remains, now under the leadership of his widow and various managers.

Knoer said he and Croce had been talking about selling the three properties even before the developer's death, because they are "outside of the core area of the business" that Croce – and now his wife – wanted to focus on.