Critics say Canadian test mandate snarls normal border traffic

As the U.S. land border finally opens to leisure travelers from Canada, a local company has opened near the entrance to the Peace Bridge to provide rapid Covid-19 tests for those entering Canada.
But critics say the tests on leisure travelers entering Canada shouldn't even be required.
Here's what to know about what will happen when crossing the border starting Monday.
"The cost, the inconvenience and the unpleasant nature of the test are a major buzz-kill to tomorrow's opening," U.S. Rep. Brian Higgins said Sunday. "And it's a major disservice to people in the United States and Canada."
To enter Canada by land or bridge, anyone over age 5, regardless of their citizenship or vaccination status, must show a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test taken within the previous 72 hours. The U.S. requires that leisure travelers be vaccinated, but a negative test result is not needed.
WNY Rapid Testing – which also has four testing labs in Amherst, Niagara Falls, N.Y., Cheektowaga and inside the baggage claim area at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport, charges $225 for its 30-minute PCR test.
The first phase of the reopening will begin in early November, when fully vaccinated Canadians and Mexicans with proper travel documentation will be allowed to cross U.S. land borders for nonessential reasons.
Founding partner Karen Misiak opened WNY Rapid Testing in January. When her son contracted Covid in November 2020, she said it took her five days to find a place where he could be tested.
"I said, 'There's got to be a better way.' You should be able to just go, get tested, drive through, quick and easy," she said.
The company also has a mobile test unit that Misiak said could set up to do tests at Ellicottville for Canadians who are about to return home.
A Canadian who plans a visit shorter than 72 hours to the United States is allowed to take a PCR test at home before leaving and then present the results of that test at the border when returning. Critics pointed out that test, taken before a trip begins, might not reflect the person's Covid-19 status after crossing the border and visiting people.
Higgins praised those who have been vaccinated, and asked of the test requirement, "Why are you doing this to people who have done the responsible thing on behalf of yourself, your family, your neighbors and your bi-national neighbors?"
With the U.S. side of the Canadian border poised to reopen, this holiday season will be a time for cross-border family reunions.
The economic and emotional strain on people in the border communities of Western New York and Southern Ontario has been severe, Higgins said.
"People have been separated from people that they love, their family members, for 19 months," he said, "and they have this additional, redundant requirement."
In an appearance on YourTV Niagara last week, Mayor Jim Diodati of Niagara Falls, Ont., lamented that although the Canadian border has been open to leisure travelers from the U.S. since Aug. 8, "the Americans have not come back."
Diodati said the City Council joined other Southern Ontario councils in passing resolutions "asking the federal government to be reasonable" and eliminate the testing requirement.
Most people who visit Niagara Falls come by "rubber tire – they drive here," Diodati said, and most decide on the spur of the moment to travel. The additional cost of nearly $1,000 to test a family of four makes them say "it's not worth it," he added.
The opening comes nearly three months after Canada opened its land borders to vaccinated Americans. However, significant differences will remain over how the two nations manage their newly reopened land border crossings.
Higgins and other government officials plan a news conference Monday to call on the Canadian government "to drop the unnecessary, wasteful, impractical mandate" of testing.
"All of this should have been done in coordination with the other country," he said. He called the border opening "six months late," and said both borders should have opened to leisure travelers at the same time.
The Canadian border requirements were established by an "order in council," or executive order, that will expire Nov. 21, so they will be reassessed before that date.
But on Friday, Canada's chief public health officer signaled that the rule might be changed sooner. The testing requirement is being "actively looked at," Dr. Theresa Tam said in a briefing, adding, "Just to reassure everybody, we are looking at that quite carefully."
Since March 2020, bridge travel between Canada and the U.S. has been limited to essential workers, including commercial traffic.
Higgins pointed out that essential workers, who have had free access across both land borders, have never had a testing or a vaccination requirement.