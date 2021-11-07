Critics say Canadian test mandate snarls normal border traffic

The company also has a mobile test unit that Misiak said could set up to do tests at Ellicottville for Canadians who are about to return home.

A Canadian who plans a visit shorter than 72 hours to the United States is allowed to take a PCR test at home before leaving and then present the results of that test at the border when returning. Critics pointed out that test, taken before a trip begins, might not reflect the person's Covid-19 status after crossing the border and visiting people.

Higgins praised those who have been vaccinated, and asked of the test requirement, "Why are you doing this to people who have done the responsible thing on behalf of yourself, your family, your neighbors and your bi-national neighbors?"

The economic and emotional strain on people in the border communities of Western New York and Southern Ontario has been severe, Higgins said.

"People have been separated from people that they love, their family members, for 19 months," he said, "and they have this additional, redundant requirement."

In an appearance on YourTV Niagara last week, Mayor Jim Diodati of Niagara Falls, Ont., lamented that although the Canadian border has been open to leisure travelers from the U.S. since Aug. 8, "the Americans have not come back."