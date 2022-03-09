Critics of Clarence dollar store turn to online protest, poetry and at least one puking emoji

In October, at a Clarence Planning Board meeting, town resident Sally Blain channeled her inner Robert Frost and read a poem she penned titled, "Ode to Clarence."
It reads, in part:
"Schools that are small, compared to the city
But something is happening, which may be a pity
The woods and the fields are about to be demolished
The country town of Clarence is about to be abolished."
What has Blain – and many of her neighbors – so worried about Clarence's future?
A Dollar General store.
For more than two years, across 20 public meetings, Clarence officials and residents have scrutinized plans to construct a low-price retail store in Clarence Hollow on a piece of vacant land across from the Town Park. The developer started working with the town in 2019 but didn't formally identify the tenant until last year.
Dollar General, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar stores have grown increasingly common in recent years, the retail equivalent of Tim Hortons shops in Western New York.
The Clarence Dollar General project, located just over a mile from the entrance to the luxury Spaulding Lake subdivision, has stirred up the usual concerns about traffic, loss of green space and store aesthetics. Critics also say the historic Hollow neighborhood is the wrong place to put a national chain store.
But the site's current zoning allows for a retail shop of this size, so town officials say they can't block the development just because of who the tenant is.
Instead, they say they've spent months going back and forth with the developer to improve the exterior design of the store and to make it better fit this stretch of Main Street.
"Nobody has a Dollar General that looks like that," Supervisor Patrick Casilio said.
It's not enough to satisfy opponents, including some of the people who left 200-plus comments in a spirited Facebook discussion that raised fears of crime, rats and Clarence becoming "Amherst lite."
One commenter was succinct: He posted a puking emoji.
The project site is two adjacent properties, totaling just over two acres, at 10340 and 10344 Main St., in front of the Claremount senior housing complex and just east of Strickler Road.
The Sisters of St. Joseph have owned the land for decades and maintain a residence on Strickler. The developer behind the Dollar General is a commercial real estate company that develops retail stores across the country.
The Broadway Group in 2019 proposed a 9,000-square-foot, concrete-block building for an unnamed retail tenant that, town officials said, wouldn't meet standards for structures on Main Street in the Hollow district.
The initial design submitted by the developer showed some concessions, such as a brick exterior and a stone fence, but it didn't go far enough, Clarence officials said.
Early in 2021, the public learned the tenant was Dollar General, prompting critics to attend Town Board and Planning Board meetings.
Opponents said it was the wrong project in the wrong place.
"Why do you have to build on top of us?” Rosemarie Montreuil, a Claremount resident like Blain, asked at the Oct. 6 Planning Board meeting, according to the Clarence Bee, which has covered the project extensively.
Town officials said the property owner has a right to sell and because the site is zoned appropriately for a retail store up to 10,000 square feet.
However, in response to public complaints and at the urging of town officials, the developer added more windows, a pitched roof with dormers, higher-quality materials and details matching surrounding buildings.
Broadway Group representative DeAnna Hyche reassured residents they wouldn't have to worry about excessive noise, bright lights and idling delivery trucks. She also insisted the store would feature some locally sourced food items, although skeptics doubted this.
Jonathan Bleuer, Clarence's director of community development, said the changes have produced the most visually appealing Dollar General store he's ever seen. Bleuer said Broadway Group representatives have told him this became the most expensive Dollar General store they've developed.
"In my opinion, if you were to take the signs off of the building that say Dollar General, no one would know it was a Dollar General, and that's the whole intent here," he said.
But Clarence town officials have gotten defensive about the criticism. Deputy Supervisor Peter DiCostanzo brought up the puking emoji Facebook post at the Feb. 23 Town Board meeting.
He decried social media critics who "have no idea what the hell they’re talking about," according to the Bee.
The updates to the store design haven't swayed many opponents.
On the Clarence Community Group Facebook page, they questioned why Dollar General needed another store when the chain has one about 5 miles to the east in Newstead, posted links to news stories highlighting a rash of crime at dollar stores and said busy Transit Road is a far better location.
"I keep forgetting that Clarence is pretty much becoming Amherst lite at this point and not the sweet town I grew up in," Clare Elizabeth wrote.
When commenters criticized town officials for allowing this project to advance, DiCostanzo and two of Casilio's daughters jumped into the Facebook discussion to defend the Town Board.
"I'm not surprised. I'm a little disappointed," the supervisor said of the project blowback. "I think once the store is up and open, it'll be accepted."
Paul Cambria, the local attorney, is a member of the board of the Clarence Hollow Association and owns a restaurant, Gianni Mazia's on Main, just down the road from the project site. He pointed to the range of housing, from million-dollar-plus mansions to manufactured homes, in Clarence.
"We've got it all, it's all there, and it's a great place to live," Cambria said. "And it's not going to change because there's a store there, a dollar store."
A local retailer would be a better choice for this site, said Erwin Rakoczy, vice president of the group that operates the Clarence Hollow Farmer's Market. The design changes didn't help much, Rakoczy said – "It's lipstick on a pig, I hate to say it that way" – and it's too late for the public to stop it.
The Town Board in February gave final architectural approval and all that remains is for the Planning Board to approve the development plan and the town to issue building permits.
"I have no bone to pick with them or animosity towards them," Rakoczy said of Dollar General. "But they just don't fit in the Hollow."