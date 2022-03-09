Critics of Clarence dollar store turn to online protest, poetry and at least one puking emoji

"I keep forgetting that Clarence is pretty much becoming Amherst lite at this point and not the sweet town I grew up in," Clare Elizabeth wrote.

When commenters criticized town officials for allowing this project to advance, DiCostanzo and two of Casilio's daughters jumped into the Facebook discussion to defend the Town Board.

"I'm not surprised. I'm a little disappointed," the supervisor said of the project blowback. "I think once the store is up and open, it'll be accepted."

Paul Cambria, the local attorney, is a member of the board of the Clarence Hollow Association and owns a restaurant, Gianni Mazia's on Main, just down the road from the project site. He pointed to the range of housing, from million-dollar-plus mansions to manufactured homes, in Clarence.

"We've got it all, it's all there, and it's a great place to live," Cambria said. "And it's not going to change because there's a store there, a dollar store."