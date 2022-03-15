Critics blast Utah mill that accepted 300,000 tons of Tonawanda's radioactive waste

But by the late 1970s and 1980s, after radioactive waste sat on these sites for decades, residents and elected officials grew increasingly concerned about contamination and exposure in the area.

Between 1980 and 1984, the four Tonawanda properties were added to the Formerly Utilized Sites Remedial Action Program, or FUSRAP, now run by the Army Corps of Engineers.

The Corps found elevated levels of uranium, radium and thorium at the sites that posed a risk to human health and the environment. The agency settled on a plan of excavating and shipping the contaminated soils off-site for disposal.

Critics say the federal government’s plan didn’t go far enough in cleaning up the radioactive sites. The government said the sites were cleaned to an acceptable level, though cleanup of the Seaway site is ongoing.

Between 1998 and 2010, according to the Trust, 600 million pounds of radioactive waste from the four sites was sent by truck or rail car to the White Mesa Mill site.

The mill, which has changed ownership since the shipments began, sought the waste because it was a reliable source of revenue, the Trust said.