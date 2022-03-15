 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Critics blast Utah mill that accepted 300,000 tons of Tonawanda's radioactive waste
Critics blast Utah mill that accepted 300,000 tons of Tonawanda's radioactive waste

Linde Ceramics Site

Crews in 2005 work to clean up the former site of the Linde Ceramics plant in the Town of Tonawanda. It's one of four sites that had radioactive waste brought to a uranium mill in Utah.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News file photo

More than 300,000 tons of radioactive waste have left the Town of Tonawanda for a uranium mill in Utah, where the material threatens the environment and those living near the site, critics say.

The waste – enough to fill about 21,000 large dump trucks – dates to work at a Tonawanda industrial site during the World War II-era effort to produce the atomic bomb.

A Western nonprofit, officials in Utah and neighboring states and members of local Native American tribes say the federal government improperly approved the mill to receive this and other waste.

In a conference call with reporters Tuesday, they called on Congress to scrutinize the operations of the Energy Fuels White Mesa Mill in Utah and, if necessary, to force its closure.

“I’d like to see the mill shut down,” said Malcolm Lehi, White Mesa Representative for the Ute Mountain Ute Tribe.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which oversees the cleanup of Manhattan Project sites, did not respond to a message seeking comment.

An Energy Fuels spokesman said the company’s uranium recycling programs “save resources and reduce carbon emissions.”

“The White Mesa Mill is a fully permitted uranium mill that operates to the highest global standards, and in fact is the only permitted operating uranium mill in the United States. It produces uranium, which is the fuel for carbon-free green energy,” Curtis Moore, Energy Fuels’ vice president of marketing and corporate development, said in an email.

Workers refined uranium at the former Linde Ceramics plant on East Park Drive in Tonawanda, near an elementary school and a residential neighborhood, in the 1940s.

In order to extract the uranium, the Linde site processed more than 28,000 tons – or 56 million pounds – of ore, according to research by the Grand Canyon Trust environmental group, which issued Tuesday's report.

This refining process produced liquid radioactive waste that the company dumped into storm drains and sewers near the processing site, Two Mile Creek and on-site injection wells.

The process also generated solidified waste that required disposal, leading the Manhattan Project to acquire additional nearby properties.

This low-level waste eventually ended up at four locations in the town: the Linde plant itself; two properties of the former Ashland Oil refinery; and the Seaway Industrial Landfill on River Road.

Environmental and public-health risks weren’t considered at the time, officials previously said.

“They had a world war to win,” Tonawanda Supervisor Joseph Emminger said. “It’s a little different now than it was back then.”

But by the late 1970s and 1980s, after radioactive waste sat on these sites for decades, residents and elected officials grew increasingly concerned about contamination and exposure in the area.

Between 1980 and 1984, the four Tonawanda properties were added to the Formerly Utilized Sites Remedial Action Program, or FUSRAP, now run by the Army Corps of Engineers.

The Corps found elevated levels of uranium, radium and thorium at the sites that posed a risk to human health and the environment. The agency settled on a plan of excavating and shipping the contaminated soils off-site for disposal.

Critics say the federal government’s plan didn’t go far enough in cleaning up the radioactive sites. The government said the sites were cleaned to an acceptable level, though cleanup of the Seaway site is ongoing.

Between 1998 and 2010, according to the Trust, 600 million pounds of radioactive waste from the four sites was sent by truck or rail car to the White Mesa Mill site.

The mill, which has changed ownership since the shipments began, sought the waste because it was a reliable source of revenue, the Trust said.

The problem, critics said, is the mill isn’t licensed to dispose of this type of waste. The White Mesa Mill claimed it is processing and extracting uranium, but less than 1% of the material coming into the mill is recovered and the rest is disposed of in on-site waste pits.

The mill also charges less than half the price that a licensed disposal company would charge, the Trust contends.

A licensed disposal company, Envirocare of Utah, objected to the arrangement and unsuccessfully asked the Nuclear Regulatory Commission to intervene.

That effort failed, but environmentalists, local elected officials and members of the Ute Mountain Ute Tribe are among those now pressuring Congress to act.

The White Mesa Mill site is near the Bears Ears National Monument in Utah and threatens the environment, animals in the area, a main local source of water and members of the Ute tribe, critics say.

“This is a very clear example, to me, of environmental injustice,” said Rep. Raúl M. Grijalva, D-Arizona. “A clear threat to tribal communities, and other localities, all for the benefit of one corporate actor.”

