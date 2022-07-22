Crisis Services sees slight uptick in calls as suicide prevention number changes to 988

Counselors tied to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline received 3.6 million calls, chats, and texts last year from those who availed themselves of its services at 800-273-TALK (8255).

The volume is expected to at least double within the first full year of its transition to a new number – 988 – and a larger mission across the U.S., not only for those contemplating suicide, but struggling with mental illness or addiction, or dealing with emotional distress. Someone concerned about a loved one in mental distress is welcome to make contact, too.

“We want to make sure it's a broader reach for people to call in for support,” said Jessica Pirro, president and CEO of Crisis Services, which since 2005 has handled the bulk of such calls for years through its 24-hour hotline,716-834-3131.

The national lifeline still works but its calls and text messages will be channeled through the national 988 system to a crisis counselor in the state or region from which it came. Regional hotline numbers also remain operational.

Crisis Services traditionally handled 100 to 150 calls a week before 988 went live last Saturday. It has seen a “slight uptick” this week, Pirro said.

The National Suicide Hotline Designation Act, signed into law by President Biden after the passage of bipartisan legislation in 2020, led to the new number, part of a larger raft of legislation designed to improve mental health across the U.S.

“Through this and other actions, we are treating mental health as a priority and putting crisis care in reach for more Americans,” Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said in a news release.

His department oversaw the 988 transition and leads other efforts, including revamping the mental health system to provide more support before crises lead to inpatient hospitalization – or worse.

One American died by suicide every 11 minutes during 2020, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It was the second-leading cause of death for those aged 10-14 and 25-34.

More than 100,000 people died from drug overdoses from April 2020 through March 2021.

New York allocates $171M for mental health, substance use support centers Mental health organizations have long been pushing for the resources to provide immediate care to people experiencing a behavioral health crisis. The dollars are finally starting to flow.

Studies have shown that after speaking with a trained crisis counselor, most Lifeline callers are far more likely to feel less depressed, less suicidal, less overwhelmed, and more hopeful.

Counselors with 988 will listen, provide assurance and connect those who reach out to with resources than can help them address challenges. Crisis Services workers have known since the agency started in the 1980s that this approach typically works. Mobile crisis teams are available in the region for the most troubling cases. Law enforcement becomes involved as a last resort.

“The biggest benefits of the changes are, first off, improving access,” Pirro said. “When we talk about individuals in crisis, crisis restricts our creative thinking and limitations at times, so an easy to remember number is step one. The other piece that we're very excited about is just the generalized attention to crisis response work. One of the other pieces to this is really looking at the overall crisis response system.”

The chat feature is available through the Lifeline’s website, 988lifeline.org, and federal officials underlined that 988 is not a dispatch service like 911, but instead a compassionate, accessible avenue to suicide-prevention and mental health support.

Veterans, members of the Armed Services and their families are welcome to use 988 but also may continue to reach the Veterans Crisis Line at 800-273-8255 (Press 1 when prompted) or by texting 838255.