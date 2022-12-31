 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Crisis Services provides 24-hour hotline for those in need

  • Updated
There are many ways to reach out to a trained counselor in times of crisis.

Crisis Services of Erie County operates a 24-hour hotline at 716-834-3131.

The Niagara County crisis hotline is 716-285-3515.

You can also call 988, the national Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

Fatal fire on Dartmouth Avenue

