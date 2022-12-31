Crisis Services provides 24-hour hotline for those in need

There are many ways to reach out to a trained counselor in times of crisis.
Crisis Services of Erie County operates a 24-hour hotline at 716-834-3131.
The Niagara County crisis hotline is 716-285-3515.
You can also call 988, the national Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.
Tags
The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo
The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday.
Maki Becker
Chief of the Breaking News/Criminal Justice Desk
I've worked at The Buffalo News since 2005. I previously worked as a reporter at the New York Daily News and the Charlotte Observer and was a special correspondent for the Los Angeles Times.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.