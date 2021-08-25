 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Crisis Services debuts text and online chat counseling
0 comments

Crisis Services debuts text and online chat counseling

Support this work for $1 a month
Jessica Pirro Crisis Services Online Counseling

Jessica Pirro, CEO of Crisis Services, which is debuting a text message and online chat counseling program to expand access to its services.

 Derek Gee

Crisis Services is launching a program that lets the public connect with a counselor through text messages or a computer chat session.

The program, billed as “Crisis Support at Your Fingertips,” is meant to boost access to the organization's counseling services and was set to launch Wednesday. It will be open from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Monday to Friday and, like the organization's other counseling services, remains confidential.

Anyone seeking help will be able to connect with a Crisis Services counselor by texting 300-2338 from a mobile device or by initiating an online chat through www.crisisservices.org on a computer.

The organization will continue to provide 24-hour support over the phone at 834-3131.

The pilot launch of the digital access program, with limited initial hours, is funded through the Celia Lipton Farris & Victor W. Farris Foundation. Crisis Services plans to extend its text and chat hours in the near future with funding provided by Highmark BlueCross BlueShield’s Blue Fund to expand the program.

0 comments

Tags

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News