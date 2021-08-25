Crisis Services debuts text and online chat counseling

Crisis Services is launching a program that lets the public connect with a counselor through text messages or a computer chat session.

The program, billed as “Crisis Support at Your Fingertips,” is meant to boost access to the organization's counseling services and was set to launch Wednesday. It will be open from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Monday to Friday and, like the organization's other counseling services, remains confidential.

Anyone seeking help will be able to connect with a Crisis Services counselor by texting 300-2338 from a mobile device or by initiating an online chat through www.crisisservices.org on a computer.

The organization will continue to provide 24-hour support over the phone at 834-3131.

The pilot launch of the digital access program, with limited initial hours, is funded through the Celia Lipton Farris & Victor W. Farris Foundation. Crisis Services plans to extend its text and chat hours in the near future with funding provided by Highmark BlueCross BlueShield’s Blue Fund to expand the program.

