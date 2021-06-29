Crisis Services calls boost in state funding a 'game changer'

As the focus on mental health issues grew due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Crisis Services is getting a big boost of funding in the state budget this year.

State officials have allocated $509,071 to the organization that provides crisis intervention in a variety of situations, including mental health emergencies, domestic violence and sexual assault.

The Buffalo-based nonprofit organization, which serves Erie County, last received state funding in 2019, when it got $209,000.

Jessica C. Pirro, Crisis Services' CEO, said the organization has not received this level of state support in her 22 years with the organization. Pirro called the funding "a game changer in so many ways" for the organization, which has an annual budget of $6.6 million and nearly 100 employees.

The state allocation comes as the Covid-19 pandemic has taken a toll on both physical and mental health, Pirro said during a news conference Tuesday.

"It has shifted the mental wellness of our community," she said. "It has increased addiction. We see more victims of domestic violence calling for help, and we still have a long road ahead of us with the long-term impacts and the significant loss that Covid has brought to our lives."