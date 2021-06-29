Crisis Services calls boost in state funding a 'game changer'

As the focus on mental health issues grew due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Crisis Services is getting a big boost of funding in the state budget this year.
State officials have allocated $509,071 to the organization that provides crisis intervention in a variety of situations, including mental health emergencies, domestic violence and sexual assault.
The Buffalo-based nonprofit organization, which serves Erie County, last received state funding in 2019, when it got $209,000.
Jessica C. Pirro, Crisis Services' CEO, said the organization has not received this level of state support in her 22 years with the organization. Pirro called the funding "a game changer in so many ways" for the organization, which has an annual budget of $6.6 million and nearly 100 employees.
The state allocation comes as the Covid-19 pandemic has taken a toll on both physical and mental health, Pirro said during a news conference Tuesday.
"It has shifted the mental wellness of our community," she said. "It has increased addiction. We see more victims of domestic violence calling for help, and we still have a long road ahead of us with the long-term impacts and the significant loss that Covid has brought to our lives."
The funding will be used in a variety of ways, including to improve response times for those in need, as well as enhancing the organization's role in police reform efforts, Pirro said.
The organization operates several hotlines, as well as emergency outreach services; a program for victims of rape, domestic violence, family violence and elder abuse; and education and training programs.
Crisis Services saw "high demand" before the pandemic, she said, and the additional funding will help provide services for the Covid aftermath, in addition to existing community needs.
Last year, the organization saw a 100% increase in the number of calls received on its 24-hour Erie County Domestic Violence Hotline.
The uptick in calls to its hotlines began in April 2020. In June and July of last year, hotline calls were up 10% and 14%, respectively, compared to 2019.
There were days last summer when the organization received up to 50 calls a day from individuals dealing with issues from pandemic stressors, the organization said.
In addition, Crisis Services also saw a 20% increase in calls on the state Domestic and Sexual Violence Hotline.
The state money comes out of a portion of discretionary funds in the budget, said State Sen. Tim Kennedy, D-Buffalo. Kennedy said he expects this funding level to be the new "baseline" provided to the organization going forward.
"They are doing lifesaving work here each and every day," he said.