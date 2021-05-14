Crisis averted: Banks freeing up funds stockpiled against Covid threat

Just over a year ago, banks were battening down the hatches, preparing for a financial storm.
They stockpiled funds, fearful that a rash of loans might go bad. Amid widespread business shutdowns triggered by the pandemic, banks didn't know if customers would be able to meet their loan commitments.
Things haven't turned out nearly as dire as the banks had thought they would.
Now, with a few quarters of encouraging results behind them, vaccines widely availabl, and a clearer economic outlook, banks of all sizes are freeing up funds from their reserves. That has helped their profitability.
Bank executives say the caution they exercised a year ago was warranted.
"Unemployment was a monster at the beginning of this crisis," said David J. Nasca, Evans Bank's president and CEO. "You’re looking forward and reserving based on what the expectations are if unemployment is at a huge level like that."
The region's jobless rate peaked in April 2020 at 21%, according to the state Labor Department. As of March 2021, the rate was down to 7.3%. The unemployment rate is one of the factors banks consider when they make decisions about loan loss reserves, as they try to predict the fallout.
Nasca recalled that 14 months ago, government officials were pushing for loan deferrals, which contributed to the unclear economic outlook.
"Some of these (borrowers) took deferrals on the if-come, that people weren’t going to pay them their rent or whatever," he said. "As things played out, the deferrals went away little by little, the folks made their rental payments."
Evans' provision for loan losses was $313,000 in the first quarter, compared to about $3 million a year earlier. Nasca said government stimulus efforts – including distributing checks to individuals and launching the Paycheck Protection Program for businesses – helped blunt the pandemic's financial impact over the past year.
KeyBank's chairman and CEO Chris Gorman said it was sound policy for banks to stockpile reserves last year, given all the unknowns.
"If you think about a year ago, all of us were wondering: How long, how deep, when would we have a vaccine, how do we build the bridge from one side to the other, would it be a V-shaped recovery, would it be a checkpoint?" Gorman said.
“I think the biggest change in the time that’s passed is the success of the vaccine," he said.
One of the nation's biggest banks, Bank of America, released $2.7 billion worth of loan loss reserves in the first quarter. Paul Donofrio, the bank's chief financial officer, said the bank expected its loss reserves to continue to drop in coming quarters, barring a deterioration in the business environment.
Meanwhile, the decidedly smaller Lake Shore Savings Bank trimmed its provision for loan losses in the first quarter to $150,000, down 70% from a year earlier. The Dunkirk-based bank said its provision for the first quarter of this year was primarily due to general reserves for loans originated during the period.
M&T Bank has also reduced its provision for credit losses. The bank signaled caution about the comeback from Covid, citing the "somewhat uneven and incomplete recovery evident in the economy" through the end of March.
The hospitality industry in general – and hotels in particular– remains under pressure. Rene Jones, M&T's chairman and CEO, said hotels catering to business travelers and conferences continue to be hit especially hard.
Evans Bank is keeping an eye on the hotels in its loan portfolio, which cater to leisure travelers, said John Connerton, the bank's CFO. The hotels Evans works with have seen their occupancy rates pick up, but still not to the level where they usually would be this time of year, he said.
"Their season’s coming up in spring and summer, and we’ll be watching that, and we talk to them on a weekly basis," Connerton said.
Matt Glynn