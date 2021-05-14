Crisis averted: Banks freeing up funds stockpiled against Covid threat

Nasca recalled that 14 months ago, government officials were pushing for loan deferrals, which contributed to the unclear economic outlook.

"Some of these (borrowers) took deferrals on the if-come, that people weren’t going to pay them their rent or whatever," he said. "As things played out, the deferrals went away little by little, the folks made their rental payments."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Evans' provision for loan losses was $313,000 in the first quarter, compared to about $3 million a year earlier. Nasca said government stimulus efforts – including distributing checks to individuals and launching the Paycheck Protection Program for businesses – helped blunt the pandemic's financial impact over the past year.

KeyBank's chairman and CEO Chris Gorman said it was sound policy for banks to stockpile reserves last year, given all the unknowns.

"If you think about a year ago, all of us were wondering: How long, how deep, when would we have a vaccine, how do we build the bridge from one side to the other, would it be a V-shaped recovery, would it be a checkpoint?" Gorman said.

“I think the biggest change in the time that’s passed is the success of the vaccine," he said.