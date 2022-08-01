Criminal justice agencies grapple with recruitment challenges

Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia asked 29 young men and women to raise their right hands on Friday.

"Congratulations," he said, after the new police recruits pledged to faithfully discharge their duties. "And welcome to the greatest profession on earth."

But increasingly, law enforcement agencies are having a hard time making that argument.

While some area police departments, including Buffalo's, are still doing reasonably well bringing in new recruits this year, other agencies have struggled. Applications are down. Personnel administrators for local police departments, sheriff's offices and jails are reaching farther down on their civil service lists to find candidates still interested in job openings.

And district attorney's offices are finding themselves in the unheard-of position of having to post want ads to fill prosecutor vacancies.

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said he used to have a stack of 50 or so resumes from people looking to become assistant DAs.

"I was constantly getting resumes," he said. "In my 5½ years here, I've never had to advertise for an opening."

Until now. This year, he has put up ads in the bar association journal, on the county website and the University at Buffalo career services office.

He also said he's heard from state police sources that they have seen the number of applications drop from 50,000 statewide to 22,000.

The Niagara County District Attorney's Office, meanwhile, made the unusual request of asking to set up a recruitment table at Niagara County's next job fair, said county spokesman Kevin Schuler.

The Erie County Sheriff's Office has delayed the start of a police academy class by a month for new corrections officers and jail deputies because out of 45 invitations to apply for the job, only four followed through and qualified for hiring, said Sheriff John Garcia. Some rejected applicants had criminal records and were admitted drug users.

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office has a record number of retirements and has begun hiring corrections officers provisionally before they have even taken and passed their civil service exams, said Sheriff Michael Filicetti. He has also hired them at a higher starting pay rate than required.

"It’s more difficult now than it’s ever been," he said, regarding the shortage of jail deputies.

The tough sell

While labor shortages have affected many sectors of the economy, hiring in criminal justice fields has become particularly difficult in the post-George Floyd era, said local law enforcement leaders. The criminal justice reform movements and defund-the-police slogans over the past two years have taken a toll, they said.

"Our young people are saying, 'I don’t want to be seen as hated, just to wear a uniform,' " Garcia said.

Flynn, who was recently named president of the National District Attorneys Association, said he expects to be on national news shows in the coming months, sounding the alarm about the lack of staff. He recounted his meeting with about 100 DAs at a national conference two weeks ago in Denver.

"They just told horror story after horror story of, not just recruitment problems, but retention problems," he said. "The exodus of assistant district attorneys is just unprecedented."

Not all the hiring and retention shortfalls can be blamed on criminal justice reform. Lawyers, for instance, have more higher paying job opportunities in the private sector, as well as more flexibility to work from home, unlike the District Attorney's Office.

High amounts of forced overtime in the Erie County jails and an unwillingness to work up to 72 hours a week, meanwhile, has led to many potential new hires either refusing to take jail jobs or refusing to stay in the jobs.

But many say the narrative of law enforcement personnel as "bad guys" plays a role. That image has been buoyed by high-profile cases like that of Floyd, the African American man who was murdered two years ago by a police officer who knelt on his neck for more than nine minutes while Floyd was handcuffed and on the ground.

In recent months, several incarcerated Buffalo men have also been freed after courts have found them wrongfully convicted, and a state probation officer admitted to planting evidence on a Buffalo parolee.

No one should accept such failures, say local law enforcement leaders, but that doesn't mean the entire system is tainted.

"It’s an honorable profession," Garcia said. "It’s a profession where you get the chance to help the public. You’re a public servant. That’s really what inspires me."

Defending the profession

Aside from keeping the public and inmates safe, police agencies and court systems are increasingly talking with community groups to put in place programs for people to get their lives back on track.

"The only narrative that is getting out is that prosecutors only want to put people in jail. That's all we do," Flynn said. "That couldn’t be further from the truth."

He pointed out that the DA's Office dismisses many cases not worthy of prosecution or reduced the charges to noncriminal violations.

Many nonviolent criminals also are diverted to specialty courts where the goal is rehabilitation, counseling and treatment, not incarceration. Those include drug court, mental health court, veterans court and human trafficking court.

"The least busy assistant district attorney in my office, in one month, will exonerate more people than any criminal defenses lawyer in their lifetime," he said.

Improving recruitment

When a Buffalo man was recently arrested and charged with shooting at a police officer, First Deputy Police Commissioner Barbara Lark spoke with the Buffalo police academy class to allay concerns.

"Are you guys all still in?" she asked them.

The answer was yes.

The Buffalo Police Department is still hiring recruits from a 2019 civil service exam list. But Lark, who oversees recruitment, doesn't know what the landscape will look like next year, when the city launches a new campaign for a new civil service test.

Garcia said he has been frustrated by the "antiquated" New York State civil service process, which has people waiting years to take a test, months more to get it graded, and possibly years more to get a call saying they are invited to join the force – after passing a physical agility test, psychological evaluation and background check.

"If we do continuous hiring, like the private sector does, we would have much more success," he said. "People who want to do the job and want to go into this profession, they want to do it now."

Garcia also said he knows the towns of Amherst, West Seneca and Cheektowaga have begun holding recruitment days for new officers.

"You would never have seen that five or 10 years ago," he said.

The Erie County Sheriff's Office is marketing the fact that it has many specialized units, including SWAT, hostage negotiation, K-9, snowmobile, water rescue, bomb squad and stadium/arena security.

On the jail side, where jobs are harder to fill, sheriffs are touting the high pay and benefits for people who may have only a high school degree or GED.

Filicetti, who has had success finding road patrol officers, said he also promotes the corrections officer positions by pointing out that Niagara County law enforcement gets strong community support and local legislative support.

"We get the funding that we need to keep the Sheriff's Office running like it should," he said.

Flynn said that as far as attracting more prosecutors, he's on the equivalent of an evangelical crusade to let the public know that they are the good guys and will leverage his position as president of the National District Attorneys Association to do that.

He said, "We still wear the white hat."