Crime Stoppers WNY offers up to $7,500 for information in fatal summer shooting
Crime Stoppers WNY - Najae Lanier
Photo courtesy of Crime Stoppers WNY

A reward of up to $7,500 is being offered by Crime Stoppers WNY for information leading to the arrest or indictment of a suspect in the fatal shooting of a teenage girl attending a birthday party this past summer. 

Buffalo police said 17-year-old Najae Lanier was shot at about 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 16 near Page Street and Lawn Avenue in the city's West Hertel neighborhood. She was taken to Erie County Medical Center, where she died.

Detectives have said that they believe the shooter is known to the people who attended the party.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact Crime Stoppers WNY at 716-867-6161, or submit a tip by downloading the free Crime Stoppers WNY mobile app at "Buffalo Tips" from the Apple or Android store. 

