Crime, cost of living and Covid are among issues on minds of voters at polling places today

Lee Zeldin's campaign pitch resonated among Orchard Park voters.

Buffalo voters had a different take, however, among those interviewed this morning by The Buffalo News.

An electorate polarized by what they see as the main issues headed to polling places today to vote in the governor's race among other elections. The issues the voters cited included crime, the economy, abortion, the war in Ukraine and Covid-19 restrictions. The differences in the issues that most mattered were glaring between those voting for Zeldin, a Long Island Republican, and those for Gov. Kathy Hochul.

"I'm 55 and worried about my 12-year-old son," said Dominic Candino, who was all-in for Republican candidates when casting his ballot at the United Methodist Church of Orchard Park, where the turnout looked brisk between 7 and 8 a.m.

Candino noted his concern about crime, which he sees as spiraling, and Republicans are best able to tackle it.

"What kind of world is he growing up in?" he asked.

"My issues are inflation and the border, and Hochul better lose," said Brian Kantz, who voted straight Republican.

At the Richmond-Summer Senior Citizen Center in Buffalo, Ed Cielinski voted for the Green Party candidate for governor but otherwise went all Democrat.

"This is about American values. NATO is American values, and this is our moment to make a difference in the world," Cielinski said. "This is not a time for us to waver in our support for the kind of stance that America would take."

"I'm concerned about the loud support for Zeldin, and vote for Democrats down the line," said Julia Lillie.

"I hope people vote for women's rights and don't destroy women's bodily autonomy," said Jack Quon.

"I feel like the country is going down the bucket, and I'm voting Democratic," Elizabeth Cursons said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Joseph and Mary Capruccia in Orchard Park said they're voting Republican after being lifelong Democrats.

"Bring down the cost of food, the cost of gas, especially when you're old and living off your pension," Mary Capruccia said.

Joseph Capruccia said he voted for Trump in the last election, but wouldn't again.

"He doesn't know how to keep his mouth shut," Joseph Capruccia said.

Keri Monin wants Hochul out of office for the Covid-19 restrictions implemented in schools.

"The governor made things horrible for my daughter at school. She had to wear a mask for a year," Monin said.

"Immigration. Inflation. Crime," Tom Baldo said, listing some of the reasons why he and his wife Anna were both voting Republican.

At the Hamburg Community Center, where voters trickled in, Lauren McGarry said she ordinarily votes conservative but filled in the circle on her ballot for Hochul.

"I've met Kathy and to be honest I've prayed for Kathy," McGarry said. "I'm excited that she went from county clerk to where she is now."

Keterly Franken, in tow with her two young children, supported Zeldin.

"I voted the way I want to raise my family, and on the more conservative side," Franken said. "It's just a crazy world now, and it's hard raising kids."

John McCartney of Hamburg said the fate of democracy should be the biggest issue this year.

"I'm still a registered Republican, and this is not the party I grew up with," he said. "I'm in my 30s, and I'm worried about where things are turning."