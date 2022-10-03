 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Youth hockey manager in Hamburg accused of stealing from team

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

The manager of a youth hockey team in Hamburg, accused of stealing around $6,000 from the organization, has been arraigned on a charge of third-degree grand larceny, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced.

Colleen Wheeler, 43, of the Town of Hamburg, who was manager of the Hamburg Hawks youth hockey team, is accused of making a series of unauthorized transactions from the team's bank account between April 2019 and March 2022.

Flynn noted that Wheeler also failed to pay hockey team fees for her child.

Wheeler is scheduled to return Nov. 10 to Hamburg Town Court for a felony hearing. She was released on her own recognizance. If convicted, she could face a maximum sentence of seven years in prison.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Judge dismisses all charges against New Era Cap CEO

Judge dismisses all charges against New Era Cap CEO

A Buffalo City Court judge has dismissed all of the remaining charges against New Era Cap Co. CEO Christopher H. Koch that stemmed from a confrontation with his girlfriend's ex-boyfriend outside a North Buffalo restaurant earlier this year. 

A family that survived the Tops massacre finds ways to keep going

A family that survived the Tops massacre finds ways to keep going

A mother, father and daughter survived the Tops shooting but were left traumatized by the terror of being hunted inside a grocery store and the horror of what they escaped. The family is moving forward, trying to navigate a world that was already difficult in one of the state's most economically challenged communities.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Continuing to assess damage in southwestern Florida

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News