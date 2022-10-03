Youth hockey manager in Hamburg accused of stealing from team

The manager of a youth hockey team in Hamburg, accused of stealing around $6,000 from the organization, has been arraigned on a charge of third-degree grand larceny, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced.

Colleen Wheeler, 43, of the Town of Hamburg, who was manager of the Hamburg Hawks youth hockey team, is accused of making a series of unauthorized transactions from the team's bank account between April 2019 and March 2022.

Flynn noted that Wheeler also failed to pay hockey team fees for her child.

Wheeler is scheduled to return Nov. 10 to Hamburg Town Court for a felony hearing. She was released on her own recognizance. If convicted, she could face a maximum sentence of seven years in prison.