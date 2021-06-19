 Skip to main content
Youngstown man, 32, dies after vehicle strikes tree
top story

Youngstown man, 32, dies after vehicle strikes tree

A Youngstown man was killed Friday night in a one-vehicle crash in Lewiston, police said.

The vehicle left Lewiston Road near Riverdale Cemetery and struck a tree at about 10 p.m., police said in a Facebook post Saturday.

Matthew Maines, 32, a passenger in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, Patrick Pardee, 28, also of Youngstown, was taken to Erie County Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Lewiston police and the Niagara County Sheriff's Accident Investigation Unit are investigating the cause of the crash.

