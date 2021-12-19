Young woman fatally shot after leaving a party early Sunday

An 18-year-old Buffalo woman was fatally wounded and a 16-year-old girl from Buffalo was hospitalized after they were struck by gunfire shortly after they left a party early Sunday, Buffalo Police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported.

According to the report, they were shot while inside a vehicle near Northampton Street and Humboldt Parkway.

DeGeorge said they were taken in a private vehicle at about 5:20 a.m. to Erie County Medical Center, where the 18-year-old was pronounced dead on arrival. The 16-year-old is listed in stable condition at ECMC.

An investigation is continuing. Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.

