 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Delta Sonic: Brought to you by Delta Sonic – Home of Unlimited Car Washes & Interior Cleanings
Young woman fatally shot after leaving a party early Sunday
0 comments

Young woman fatally shot after leaving a party early Sunday

Support this work for $1 a month

An 18-year-old Buffalo woman was fatally wounded and a 16-year-old girl from Buffalo was hospitalized after they were struck by gunfire shortly after they left a party early Sunday, Buffalo Police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported.

According to the report, they were shot while inside a vehicle near Northampton Street and Humboldt Parkway.

DeGeorge said they were taken in a private vehicle at about 5:20 a.m. to Erie County Medical Center, where the 18-year-old was pronounced dead on arrival. The 16-year-old is listed in stable condition at ECMC.

An investigation is continuing. Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Christmas tradition lives on through an AM&A's Santa chair

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News