Sentencing for Buffalo mass shooter briefly interrupted after man lunges at him in courtroom The man who killed 10 people at Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue on May 14 was removed from the Erie County courtroom today after a man started to attack him during the sentencing proceeding.

The families of the men and women who lost their lives on May 14 at the Tops Supermarket on Jefferson Avenue came together Wednesday to stand in the same room as the man who killed them.

One by one, they prepared to tell him about the lives he took and the pain he caused that will never go away.

"I'll never forgive you," said the daughter of Andre Mackniel. "It wasn't my dad's time to go."

Gendron will be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, after pleading guilty in Erie County Court in November to domestic terrorism motivated by hate.

Kimberly Salter, the wife of Aaron Salter, was the first family member to address the court.

"We wear red and black – red for the blood that he shed for his family and his community, and black because we are still grieving," she said.

She turned to Scripture in her words to the court.

“You will reap what you sow, more than you sow,” she said, and she also read the 35th Psalm.

“My soul shall be joyful in the Lord,” she said. "Oh Lord do not be far from me."

Ruth Whitfield’s granddaughter, Simone Crowley said her grandmother will not be present for milestones, but Gendron will go from a name to a number.

“You will be nameless and faceless and we feel sorry for you,” she said. “Your life was meaningless before May 14, 2022.”

She told Gendron that he did not value himself.

“You thought you broke us, but you awakened us. We are here to tell you that you failed,” she said.

“Our dear grandmother, Ruth Elizabeth Whitfield, she taught us the power of love and even in our darkest hour, we will assure that her legacy will be that,” she said.

Wayne Jones spoke for his mother, Celestine Chaney.

“I watched you kill my mother,” he said. “I watched you shoot her once, reload, and shoot her again.”

He said there are big and little mistakes.

"This one here is a real big one that you can't take back,” he said.

He told Gendron he wants him to remember his mother’s name, and what he did.

“And I feel sorry for your parents, you will never get to hug them again. You will never get to see your grandparents," he said. "I hope they keep you alive so you have to suffer for the rest of your life."

Jones said he had seen Gendron at previous hearings.

"You look like a young man that could be anyone's son," he said. "You don't come across to me as a racist killer, even though that what you have done.

"I have a child your age," he added. "You've been brainwashed. The internet is the issue. You're only 18. You don't even know Black people that much to hate them. You learned this on the internet.

"I don't wish the death penalty on you," he said. "I wish they keep you alive, so you have to suffer with the thought of what you did the rest of your life."

Brian Talley, who said he watched the video of his sister-in-law Geraldine Talley being killed, said he wanted to be sure he said the killer's name.

"Payton Gendron. Payton Gendron. The reason I mention your name is because so many have said not to mention your name. You need to be known worldwide," he said. What can you possibly say after putting on a video of killing people? Your words don't mean anything."

Talley said he picked a drab green shirt to wear to the hearing to remind Gendron of the prison garb he will wear the rest of his life. "I know where you're going," Talley said, "in solitary confinement the rest of your life."

Stephanie Waters spoke for her sister, Jennifer Warrington, a pharmacist at the store who was injured. She said she got a call from her sister when she was on a Zoom call.

"She said 'Steph, I'm in an ambulance,' " Waters said. "I roared in pain for my sister, my beautiful sister." Waters, who is white, told Gendron, a white supremacist, to consider that he was wrong. "Diversity makes us strong. We are stronger together."

Tops store manager Christopher Braden was shot and injured May 14.

"Everything about it still haunts me," he said. "I saw all the victims where they lay. The visions haunt me every night."

Gendron, reading from a written statement and not looking up, spoke briefly before he was sentenced.

"I am very sorry for the the pain I forced all the victims and their families to suffer through," he said. "I did a terrible thing that day."

He said he did not want anyone to be inspired by what he did.

Before handing down the sentence, Erie County Judge Susan Eagan said character is not defined by the good and easy times.

"It is defined by hard and challenging times," she said. She said character is revealed by actions. "I am immensely proud and grateful for the way Buffalo had rejected the evil and hate that was inflicted on our community." She also said that the "ugly truth is that our nation was found and built in part on white supremacy."

"The future of our nation is at stake. Are we up to the challenge? I believe we are," she said.

Addressing Gendron, she said: "There is no place for your hateful and evil ideology in a civilized society. There can be no mercy, no understanding, no second chances. The damage caused is too great. You will never see the light of day as a free man again."