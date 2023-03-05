For more than 50 years police files about the 1966 Buffalo murder of Monsignor Francis J. O'Connor remained boxed up, out of sight from the public, with no explanation of why a high-profile murder investigation had gone quiet.

A recent series in The Buffalo News revealed who was suspected of the murder and why some believe the investigation came to a sudden end. Watchdog reporters Dan Herbeck and Lou Michel, along with Watchdog Editor Mike McAndrew, last week discussed reader questions about the series with Executive Editor Sheila Rayam.

Among the topics: What roadblocks the reporters had to overcome; whether the case could be re-investigated and how a new lead could help solve the mystery. Here are some excerpts from the Q&A, edited for space:

Q: Why did the watchdog team investigate this case?

McAndrew: It's a very unusual case. There are a lot of homicides in Buffalo. A lot more now than they were in 1966. But there are a lot of homicides, and a percentage of them every year do go unsolved. This case was unique for some other reasons, though. The victim, Monsignor Francis J. O'Connor, was a very respected priest. And he was also the editor of the Buffalo Diocese weekly newspaper. And for 56 years, it remained a secret that the police had suspected another priest and a diocese employee and another monsignor of being suspects in the monsignor’s murder. It's the only case we know of in Western New York where a priest emerged as a suspect in a murder. In addition to that, we were hearing allegations that the Buffalo police had prematurely ended their investigation into this crime and had done so at the request of the Buffalo Diocese.

Q: Was there a tip that spiked the team's interest?

Herbeck: I first heard about this case when I was delivering The Buffalo News at age 11. And I used to read the headlines of the paper as I was delivering my papers. And I was a young Catholic boy and I saw this horrible headline about a priest, a beloved priest, being murdered and found facedown in Scajaquada Creek. Fast forward to the year 2016. I started doing cold case stories for The Buffalo News about old unsolved crimes. And I started getting calls from a retired judge, some retired Buffalo police detectives and a Catholic church deacon and other people saying you should be looking into this Monsignor O'Connor murder.

Q: What were some of the roadblocks that you found when you started digging into this?

Michel: When Dan wrote the first cold case story on it in 2018, he had received approximately 30 police reports on it. I had been the police reporter over at Buffalo Police headquarters for 20 years. And I knew a lot of high-ranking officers. And there were actually over 150 reports in the (police) file. The high ranking police official that approved the Freedom of Information Law request for The Buffalo News when I filed it understood the importance of getting the case out there. And he said that 57 years has passed. We should be happy that The Buffalo News is wanting to take a look at it.

Who killed the monsignor? Exploring the murder of Monsignor Francis J. O'Connor, its investigation and its legacy Revealed in the 56-year-old reports on the murder of Monsignor Francis J. O'Connor were shocking secrets – a priest and a diocese journalist had been suspects – and a cache of other never-before released details.

Q: Were there any other roadblocks?

McAndrew: An awful lot of the people who had been most closely involved in the investigation, the detectives, the prosecutor, the DA at the time, as well as the suspects, and many of Monsignor O'Connor's closest friends, they had all passed away. However, because we had two very hard-working reporters, they were able to find people who had been around back then, and did some great interviews. Dan, for instance, he tracked down two (former) nuns in training, who in 1966 had been sitting in the chapel, waiting for Monsignor O'Connor to perform a Mass at a motherhouse on Main Street, and the monsignor never showed up.

Michel: If we hadn't gotten access to the (police) files, we would have never been able to tell the reader that John Lewandowski, a priest, was a suspect, that Robert Armbruster, a journalist who work for Monsignor O'Connor at the Magnificat, was also a suspect. And then later on, through following other leads, we found that Monsignor Kelliher, who was not mentioned in any of the police reports, was also suspected of being involved. He was known as the unofficial disciplinarian of the diocese. And Dan has interviewed retired police officers who are elderly who actually saw Monsignor Kelliher beat up priests, literally beat the daylights out of them for misbehavior, rather than face arrest. So a lot of the things that were in that file, even though some files were still missing, and all of the physical evidence was destroyed, it really helped to to bring fresh news to this 57-year-old case.

Q: I want to ask one of the reader questions. Did the Buffalo Police Department allow the Catholic church and the bishop to bully them into dropping the case?

Herbeck: Well, I am sad to say because I have many good friends who are former police officers, there is a long history of the Buffalo police covering up things that were done by Catholic priests. And I can tell you that because we know that in the history of the Buffalo Police Department and as far as we can determine, they never ever charged any priest with molesting children. Even though the Buffalo Catholic Diocese now says that there have been close to 90 priests credibly accused of abusing children. Now, we were told by sources that spoke to the people who ran this investigation that once they got to the point where a priest was a prime suspect that the bishop of the Buffalo Diocese, Bishop McNulty, asked the Buffalo police to shut down the investigation. And they did. At that time, almost all people in positions of power in the city of Buffalo government and the police department were all Catholic men.

Q: Do you think there's a different philosophy today at the police department and in the diocese regarding honesty and transparency?

Herbeck: I don't think that the kind of things that went on back then are going on today. I've interviewed retired detectives, retired police officers, who told me that on number of occasions, they would catch priests involved in some kind of criminal behavior. And they had standing orders: these priests are not to be arrested. I do not believe that those orders are in effect now because I don't think anyone would stand for it today.

Q: So today, could the Erie County DA’s Office do more to look into this murder and possible cover-up, and should they?

Michel: Well, I did interview of John Flynn, the district attorney, who is a devout Catholic. I've often seen him at Mass. And he said that, at this point, unless there's any new information that comes forward, he would not re-investigate the case. The case, because it's a homicide, and it's unsolved, technically remains open. But other lawyers have called me and said that, if you open the case, or re-investigate the case, that's how you find new evidence. I think that there should be an accounting of every piece of evidence at Buffalo Police Headquarters.

Q: Who do you think murdered the monsignor?

Herbeck: I hate to dodge the question. But we really can't answer that. Partly because there's so many files that were missing from the Buffalo Police case file. And also because so many of the people that were around back then are deceased. We do believe that there are people out there in Western New York who know what happened and have not come forward. And we would love to hear from them. And we will keep looking into this. We're still pursuing a number of very promising leads. If anyone out there knows anyone who was working at Sister's Hospital on the night of March 13, 1966, please call us because that one of those people who might know the answer to this mystery.