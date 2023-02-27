A Wyoming County man who was on parole for a previous violent assault when he shot a pregnant woman in the stomach last year will serve up to 20 years in prison after admitting his guilt in the most recent attack, authorities said.

Jared T. Wrazen, 30, has a lengthy history of domestic violence, drug abuse and alcohol abuse, according to the Wyoming County District Attorney's Office.

The latest incident took place May 16, at a residence in Java, when Wrazen threatened to kill a 29-year-old woman, and her unborn child, as the victim's 4-year-old son and another woman looked on.

Wyoming County District Attorney Donald O'Geen said in a statement that the victim managed to call 911 and recorded some of the encounter in the moments before Wrazen shot her in the abdomen.

"It is recordings like this that truly highlight how traumatic and violent domestic violence can be," O'Geen said, praising the victim's courage.

The woman, whose relationship to Wrazen was not specified, was taken by Mercy Flight to Erie County Medical Center. She survived, but her unborn child did not, O'Geen said in a statement.

Wrazen was arrested at the scene.

Under his Nov. 30 guilty plea to first-degree assault, he faced between 10 and 20 years in prison. Thursday in Wyoming County Court, he was sentenced to 20 years, along with five years of post-release supervision.

Wrazen had been paroled in December 2021 after serving five years in prison following his 2016 conviction on an attempted assault charge, state corrections records show. Authorities say he hit two people while driving away from a fight at a party in Farmersville, Cattaraugus County, in 2015, news reports show.

Later that same year, while free on bail in the assault case, he was charged with operating a methamphetamine lab in his Delevan home. Wrazen took a guilty plea to a drug charge.

Prior to that, in 2014, Wrazen was charged by State Police with aggravated harassment after troopers say he threatened to kill a female acquaintance. The disposition of that case wasn't immediately known.

And in 2012, at the age of 19, Wrazen and another man were charged with violently assaulting an 18-year-old. Wrazen later pleaded guilty to attempted assault. He was ordered to serve a 90-day jail term and to pay the victim's medical costs.

O'Geen and one of Wrazen's lawyers, Jeffrey Lichtman, did not respond to requests for comment Monday.

In a related case, Wrazen's mother, Carolyn, was charged with possessing a firearm that wasn't on her pistol permit license.

Prosecutors say Carolyn Wrazen knew her son, a convicted felon who was on parole and living with her, wasn't allowed to have access to guns.

"She failed to keep those guns away from him or to report the matter to his parole officer," the District Attorney's Office said in a statement.

On Feb. 1, she pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor and was sentenced to a one-year conditional discharge. Carolyn Wrazen's pistol permit has been suspended and authorities seized the illegal gun.