Wyoming County man indicted on federal child pornography charges
A Wyoming County man has been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of transportation and possession of child pornography, U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy Jr. announced.

Shayne M. Hildreth, 40, of Bliss, was arraigned before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeremiah J. McCarthy and was detained, Kennedy said. If convicted, he faces a minimum of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Prosecutors said police in Lawrence County, Mo., found images of child pornography on a cellphone when they executed a search warrant on property seized from Hildreth in February 2018.

Prosecutors noted that police had sought Hildreth after receiving a report that a 15-year-old girl in Aurora, Mo., had been molested for several years in New York, Colorado and Missouri and that she had found photos of herself on a computer and cellphone that had been taken without her knowledge.

