Wyoming County man charged in domestic violence shooting

Police in Wyoming County charged a 29-year-old man with shooting a woman in a domestic violence incident Monday night, the Wyoming County Sheriff's Office said.

At about 10:30 p.m., the Sheriff's Office received a report of a violent domestic at a home on Holland Road in Java, the Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

About five minutes later, another call reported a person had been shot.

Police found a 29-year-old woman shot in the abdomen. She was flown by Mercy Flight to Erie County Medical Center. Her condition was not available Tuesday morning.

A 63-year-old woman and a 4-year-old were in the residence at the time of the shooting, the Sheriff's Office said.

Jared T. Wrazen was arrested at the scene by a sheriff's deputy and an Arcade police officer and charged with first-degree assault, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and child endangerment. A Warsaw Town Court justice ordered Wrazen held without bail.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

