Wyoming County man admits stealing from parents – while on probation for stealing from parents

In December 2021, Paul J. Mioducki admitted stealing nearly $17,000 by forging checks in his father's name.

He avoided jail time and agreed to pay back his parents as part of his guilty plea.

Instead, while on interim probation the Wyoming County man stole even more money – an extra $41,000 – from them in a debit card scheme that drained their bank account, authorities said.

Earlier this month, Mioducki, 44, was sentenced to up to six years in prison after admitting to both sets of larcenies.

"He stole from his parents," Wyoming County District Attorney Donald O’Geen said in an interview this week. "And he didn't just steal; he wiped them clean."

Paul Mioducki's attorney, Michael Zosh, said his client understands the gravity of his crimes.

"A hundred percent," Zosh said. "I think he is very remorseful and very, I guess, torn because he has created such a situation for his parents."

The original set of thefts took place between November 2020 and April 2021 in Bennington, where Mioducki lived with his parents.

O'Geen said Mioducki stole $16,935 by forging his father's signature on 18 checks that he later cashed. The scheme was discovered, O'Geen said, when Mioducki's father was notified that one of the checks had been declined.

In August 2021, Mioducki was indicted on one charge of grand larceny and 12 counts of forgery for altering personal checks from his father's M&T Bank checking account.

Four months later, he pleaded guilty to the grand larceny charge and agreed to pay back the stolen money during his year of interim probation, a level of punishment approved by his parents who didn't want to see their son in trouble.

"While that was pending, he just continued and it got worse," O'Geen said.

Last June, while still on interim probation, Mioducki was arraigned on a warrant that accused him of failing to report to his probation officer, continuing to use drugs and not following his drug treatment program. On Sept. 26, he admitted to violating his interim probation and sentencing on the original grand-larceny charge was set for Jan. 5.

Paul Mioducki continued to live with and help take care of his elderly parents while on probation for the earlier thefts.

He handled grocery shopping for the household, O'Geen and Zosh said, with his parents giving him a debit card to pay for the groceries.

In addition, however, Mioducki purchased gift cards worth tens of thousands of dollars that he later sold on the black market for less than face value to get cash to buy drugs, the attorneys said.

Zosh emphasized that Mioducki didn't use violence to rob anyone and, instead, took advantage of parents who trusted him with a bank card knowing he was addicted to cocaine and pills.

In fact, Zosh said, Mioducki's mother wrote him checks to provide to his probation officer as part of the restitution required in the case.

"The mother actually gave him a check, several checks, to pay herself back," the defense attorney said.

O'Geen said the parents' bank account at one point had about $84,000 in it but, by the time the gift card thefts were discovered, it had nothing left.

O'Geen said the Mioduckis still were reluctant to pursue criminal charges against their son but he praised Breanna Crane, a domestic violence advocate in his office, for her work with the parents.

"Breanna really got them to understand the magnitude of what has happened here," O'Geen said. "They just were in denial."

Last October, Paul Mioducki was indicted on four counts of grand larceny and one count of petit larceny in the second round of thefts that took place between November 2021 and June 2022.

Prosecutors were not able to directly tie Mioducki to the full loss, O'Geen said.

On Dec. 15, he pleaded guilty to one count of grand larceny to resolve the new set of charges and agreed to pay back an additional $41,408. Wyoming County Judge Michael Mohun committed to sentences of two to six years in prison, served at the same time, for both grand larceny guilty pleas.

At the Jan. 5 formal sentencing, Zosh argued that Mioducki should be allowed to serve his sentence at a shock incarceration facility, allowing him to serve just six months behind bars while serving out the remainder of his sentence on parole.

"Mr. Mioducki needs rehab. He's not a bad kid or bad guy. I've known him, for, since he's been 15," said Zosh, who met Mioducki at Alden High School when Mioducki was a student and Zosh was a student teacher before starting law school. "He's a hard worker but he's got a drug problem."

Mohun agreed to recommend Mioducki serve his sentence in the boot camp-style program, O'Geen said, citing the role played by drugs in the crime.

It's not yet known where Mioducki will serve out his sentence but O'Geen objected to the shock incarceration recommendation.

O'Geen said there's "no question" Mioducki has a serious drug addiction but he insisted Mioducki should serve the full sentence because he stole more money while on probation for the initial thefts.

"He had his break," O'Geen said. "We gave him interim probation. We gave him a chance. And not only did he not do well, he committed worse crimes against his parents."