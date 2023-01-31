Wyoming County man, 73, admits to sexual abuse of young girl

A 73-year-old Wyoming County man has admitted to sexually abusing a child over an 11-month period beginning when the girl was 6 years old, the county District Attorney's Office reported.

Roger Bartz, of Sheldon, waived indictment and pleaded guilty Jan. 25 in Wyoming County Court to course of sexual conduct against a child, a felony charge, which carries a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison.

Bartz admitted he abused the girl regularly between November 2021 and October 2022, including one act of oral sexual conduct, District Attorney Donald O'Geen said.

"These are the cases that keep you up at night," O'Geen said.

O'Geen said Bartz knew the girl but declined to say more to protect her privacy. O'Geen said authorities learned of the abuse when the girl reported it to her mother.

In November, the Wyoming County Sheriff's Office arrested Bartz and charged him with predatory sexual assault against a child, course of sexual conduct against a child and endangering the welfare of a child.

The plea agreement saves the girl from having to testify about the abuse at a trial, O'Geen said. Bartz received a sentencing commitment of 10 years in prison followed by 10 years of post-release supervision, O'Geen said.