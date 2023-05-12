As the city prepares to remember the lives lost and the trauma unleashed on May 14 at the Tops on Jefferson Avenue, the families of three of those killed and a survivor have filed a wrongful death suit to try to ensure nothing like what happened just short of a year ago could ever happen again.

The killer, Payton Gendron, has already pleaded guilty and sentenced to spend the rest of his life in prison and may face the death penalty in federal court.

But the families of Andre Mackneil, 53, who was buying a birthday cake for his 3-year-old son, Katherine “Kat” Massey, 72, a community activist and retired teacher; and Heyward Patterson, 67, a deacon at State Tabernacle Church of God as well as survivor Latisha Rogers, 34, who was working at Tops and frantically called 911 during the massacre believe there were many others who were responsible for what happened.

The families and survivor are suing the social media platforms they say helped radicalize the killer with racist, anti-Semitic and violent content and also allowed him to livestream his deadly rampage which was uploaded and shared on other sites. The platforms named are Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook); Snap; Alphabet, Inc. (Google’s parent company); Discord; Reddit; and Amazon.com, Inc., which operates the Twitch livestreaming service.

They're also suing the body armor manufacturer in Iowa who made the tactical vest which stopped a bullet fired by the security guard at Tops, the gun shop in Endicott that sold him the weapon, the customs firearms manufacturer in Woodstock, Georgia, which made the easily removable lock that allowed him to use an illegal high-capacity magazine and Paul and Paula Gendron, the killer's parents.

The families are represented by attorneys with the Social Media Victims Law Center, Buffalo attorneys John V. Elmore and Kristen Elmore-Garcia; and the Giffords Law Center. The complaint was filed in New York State Supreme Court.

“Payton Gendron has pled guilty to these murders, and is no longer a danger to society. However, the social media platforms that radicalized him, and the companies that armed him, must still be held accountable for their actions. Our goal, on behalf of our clients, is to make this community and our nation safer and prevent other mass shootings,” Elmore said in a statement.

“This horrible crime was neither an accident nor coincidence, but rather the foreseeable result of social media companies’ intentional decision to maximize user engagement over public safety,” said Matthew P. Bergman, founding attorney of the Social Media Victims Law Center in a statement.

On Thursday, Attorney General Letitia James announced a separate lawsuit against Mean Arms, the Georgia gun parts maker.

A press conference about the families' lawsuit is expected later this morning.