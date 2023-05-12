Payton Gendron was the gunman who killed 10 people, wounded three others and traumatized a supermarket full of people and the community around it last May 14.

There is no doubt about that.

He has admitted his guilt and a state judge sentenced him earlier this year to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

But the families of those he murdered and the people he terrorized at the Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue believe many other people and entities share responsibility for the hate-fueled massacre.

On Friday, they announced a civil lawsuit aimed at holding them to account.

The families of Katherine "Kat" Massey, Andre Mackniel and Heyward Patterson and Latisha Rogers, a survivor of the massacre, filed a wide-ranging 142-page wrongful death suit in New York State Supreme Court.

They are suing social media platforms they say helped radicalize the killer with algorithms that pushed racist, anti-Semitic and violent content and also allowed him to livestream his deadly rampage that was uploaded and shared on other sites.

They are going after the most powerful social media companies in the world: Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook); Snap, which runs Snapchat; Alphabet Inc. (Google’s parent company); Discord; Reddit; and Amazon.com Inc., which operates the Twitch livestreaming service.

They are also suing the body armor manufacturer in Iowa who made the tactical vest that was marketed to civilians and that stopped a bullet fired by the armed security guard at Tops.

They are also suing the gun shop in Endicott that sold him firearms including the one used in the attack along with a "lock" that they say was falsely advertised as making an AR-15 compliant with New York State gun laws but in fact makes it easy to use an illegal high-capacity magazine.

They are suing the Iowa-based part manufacturer, too.

And finally, they are suing Paul and Pamela Gendron, who they argue knew that their son was a threat and should have done more to stop him.

The families are represented by attorneys with the Social Media Victims Law Center, Buffalo attorneys John V. Elmore and Kristen Elmore-Garcia; and the Giffords Law Center.

Barbara Massey Mapps, whose sister Kat Massey was murdered, said the lawsuit is essential.

"It means everything," Mapps told reporters at a news conference inside Elmore's offices on Main Street in Buffalo. With tears in her eyes, she spoke alongside her niece and the daughters of Andre Mackniel.

Kat Massey was at Tops that day to do a little grocery shopping.

"She was there for 20 minutes," Mapps said.

"We lost our sister. They lost their dad. They lost a loved one," she said.

Social media platforms bear guilt for feeding violent images and guns and ideas about white supremacy and white replacement to young minds, she said.

"There's only one way to stop everything in America: Money, money, money. They're all about the dollar bill. Nothing's important," she said.

Adrienne Massey said she's still dealing with the trauma of losing her aunt, Kat Massey.

"My emotions are awful," she said. "One minute I'm my normal character. The next I'm thinking the worst. I've never thought like this before. I'm always wondering if somebody's looking at me or watching me or my kids. ... Nobody should have to live like this.

Leandra Elliott, one of Mackniel's daughters, spoke about him. She said they didn't have a relationship until she was 15 years and they had been growing closer ever since. A resident of Cleveland, she was on vacation in New York City when she noticed on social media that there had been a mass shooting in Buffalo. She was soon bombarded with messages. It was her dad.

"I wanted to say so much to my father before my father died," she said.

Shawanda Rogers, who was Mackniel's oldest daughter, said she never got a chance to meet her father in person. But they had connected through MySpace and later through Instagram – much happier ways to use social media. She recalled getting a text from him on the Sunday before the massacre. It's Mother's Day – her first as a mom.

"He said: 'My shining light. I can't wait to meet up,' " she said. They never had the chance. "The first time I met him was him in his casket," she said.

The attorneys and families know that they will face fierce resistance, especially from the social media giants.

They said Friday, as the City of Buffalo prepared for the one-year mark of the domestic terror attack, that they are prepared to do everything they can to prevent another mass killing.

"There are other people out there, other entities that were responsible for this," Elmore said. "Our goal is to make this community safer. Our goal is to make this country safer. Our goal is to make sure that there's never a mass shooting in this country again."

The need to act is only growing more urgent, he said. The mass shooting at an outlet mall last week in Texas, he said, appears to have been committed by another radicalized white supremacist.