Wrong-way Thruway chase leads to arrest of Pennsylvania man
An Erie, Pa., man was arrested early Friday morning after leading police on a chase going in the wrong direction on the New York State Thruway before crashing into a Hamburg police vehicle, the Erie County Sheriff's Office said.

The series of events began at about 2:41 a.m. when deputies attempted to stop a vehicle with "improper plates" in the Town of Brant. The driver did not stop and continued into Evans, where town police used spike strips to  damage three of the vehicle's tires.

However, the vehicle continued onto the Thruway at Exit 57A going eastbound on the westbound side, sheriff's officials said.

Law enforcement officials from multiple agencies followed the vehicle and others drove in front of it to warn oncoming traffic, said sheriff's officials. The vehicle remained at or below the speed limit during the pursuit, sheriff's officials noted.

The vehicle got off at Exit 57, drove onto Route 5 and went into Woodlawn State Park where it crashed into a Hamburg police vehicle.

The driver was identified as Carl Knight, 31. Authorities said the vehicle was reported stolen in  Erie and that Knight was wanted on an extradition warrant out of Allegheny County, Pa., for parole violations. Deputies also found some cocaine in the vehicle, the Sheriff's Office said.

Knight was charged with felonies including criminal possession of stolen property, reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a controlled substance, along with multiple misdemeanors and vehicle traffic violations.

He was being held Friday in the Erie County Holding Center.

