Wrong-way Thruway chase leads to arrest of Pennsylvania man

An Erie, Pa., man was arrested early Friday morning after leading police on a chase going in the wrong direction on the New York State Thruway before crashing into a Hamburg police vehicle, the Erie County Sheriff's Office said.

The series of events began at about 2:41 a.m. when deputies attempted to stop a vehicle with "improper plates" in the Town of Brant. The driver did not stop and continued into Evans, where town police used spike strips to damage three of the vehicle's tires.

However, the vehicle continued onto the Thruway at Exit 57A going eastbound on the westbound side, sheriff's officials said.

Law enforcement officials from multiple agencies followed the vehicle and others drove in front of it to warn oncoming traffic, said sheriff's officials. The vehicle remained at or below the speed limit during the pursuit, sheriff's officials noted.

The vehicle got off at Exit 57, drove onto Route 5 and went into Woodlawn State Park where it crashed into a Hamburg police vehicle.