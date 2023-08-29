A wrong turn onto the Peace Bridge resulted in the arrest of a Philadelphia man who is wanted on an active warrant for rape, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers.

Officers on Tuesday said 45-year-old Jose Cruz Lopez did not have proper identification when he made turned onto the Peace Bridge and drove into the primary inspection area. Cruz Lopez was subsequently escorted to the secondary inspection area for verification of his identity, during which it was discovered that he was sought on a felony arrest warrant for rape from the Philadelphia Police Department, Customs and Border Protection officers said.