Wrong turn leads to jail for Rochester man

A wrong turn onto the Peace Bridge has led to jail for a Rochester man, U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy Jr. reported.

Luis Amed Colon Molina, 42, is held pending a detention hearing after he was charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, Kennedy said.

Prosecutors said Colon Molina was following directions on his GPS unit on Aug. 14 and turned onto the bridge by mistake. Realizing he was heading toward Canada, he turned around to return through U.S. Customs.

At Customs, prosecutors said, he told the inspector that he and his wife had come to Buffalo for Puerto Rican food and did not have any narcotics or weapons.

A search of his vehicle turned up a fanny pack in the trunk, which contained bags of a white powder and a digital scale, prosecutors said. Customs officers also allegedly found a loaded 9mm Polymer 80 pistol in the glove compartment, which did not have a serial number and is considered a “ghost gun.”

