Would-be boat thief at Erie Basin Marina stopped by person sleeping on board, police say

A Buffalo man has been accused of trying to steal a boat docked at Erie Basin Marina early Sunday morning that had a person sleeping on board, according to a Buffalo police report.

The would-be thief also caused an estimated $50,000 in damage while trying to pull away when the port side of the vessel rubbed up against the dock, according to the report.

The person sleeping on the boat woke up and prevented the thief, who untied the vessel from the dock, from getting away at about 2:45 a.m. Sunday.

Bruce Grabenstatter, 56, was charged with first-degree grand larceny, third-degree unauthorized use of a vehicle and fourth-degree criminal mischief, according to the report.

Grabenstatter pleaded not guilty during his arraignment in Buffalo City Court. He was released on his own recognizance.

