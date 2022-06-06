Worker with history of stealing from employers accused again

Over and over again, Mollie McCann Poblocki gets accused of stealing from her employers.

In her latest case, the Orchard Park woman was expected to plead guilty Tuesday to thefts involving more than $50,000 in rent and tenant security deposits from an apartment management company where she worked, according to a law enforcement source familiar with the case and her former employer.

But McCann Poblocki's case was temporarily put on hold when Erie County Judge Suzanne Maxwell Barnes recused herself.

Court records show she is charged with felony second-degree grand larceny.

Over the years, McCann Poblocki, 50, has been convicted of nearly bankrupting a medical practice by writing unauthorized checks, stealing merchandise from a Hamburg jewelry store and taking a car dealership’s credit card to make personal purchases.

In this newest case, Michael Lorigo, the owner of Pillar Real Estate of Lancaster, said he is more interested in seeing her go to prison than receiving restitution.

“I didn’t care about the restitution. I feel she needs to go to jail to learn a lesson. She has done this over and over again,” said Lorigo, whose company owns 1,500 apartments.

Lorigo said McCann Poblocki's attorney contacted his attorney to try and work out a deal whereby her family would make full restitution if he agreed to go along with a sentence of probation and no incarceration.

“Her attorney said he has the money in escrow, but wanted no jail time, but when I spoke with the District Attorney’s Office, I found out about her extensive background. She is just going to do this again and again to somebody else,” Lorigo said.

McCann Poblocki was in court Tuesday on the grand larceny charge, according to court records, but Barnes recused herself because she knows the Lorigo family.

Michael Lorigo is the son of Ralph C. Lorigo, chairman of the Erie County Conservative Party.

The case has been transferred to County Judge Debra Givens. McCann Poblocki is scheduled to appear in her courtroom June 10.

Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn said that at this point he cannot discuss specifics of the case and that "it remains under investigation." Attorney Giovanni Genovese, who is representing McCann Poblocki, could not be reached for comment.

Lorigo says that it is his understanding McCann Poblicki faces a sentence of one to three years in state prison and that restitution will be made.

If a prison sentence is imposed, it will not be McCann Poblocki’s first time behind bars.

She was sentenced to 122 days in jail in 2016 after pleading guilty to a reduced charge of misdemeanor forgery and petit larceny for using a company credit card at a Hamburg car dealership where she worked, the DA’s office said at the time.

In 2004, she stole approximately $65,000 by writing fraudulent checks to herself and making unauthorized credit card purchases from a medical practice in the Southtowns where she was the office manager and sometimes posed as the wife of one of the practice’s doctors.

Those thefts occurred while she was serving weekends in jail for stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise from a Hamburg jeweler who had previously employed her.

The judge in those two cases described her as a sociopath unable to live an honest life.

For fleecing the medical practice, State Supreme Court Justice Joseph S. Forma sentenced McCann Poblocki to three to six years in state prison. But in less than a year, she caught a break. McCann Poblocki was accepted into a work release program that allowed her to be out of prison for up to five days a week.

When asked why he would hire someone with McCann Poblocki’s criminal history, Lorigo said his property manager and his vice president had interviewed her, but did not conduct a background check in 2016.

“They never Googled her name. It would have come up she was a habitual thief,” Lorigo said. “We’ve since instituted much more regimented protocol on all new hires.”

The reported thefts, which also included McCann Poblocki selling air conditioners that belonged to the company to tenants, occurred over a period of 1 1/2 years when she filled in for the property manager who went on medical leave to care for a family member, Lorigo said.

During that time, the Covid-19 pandemic hit and provided her with “good cover,” Lorigo said.

In total, Lorigo estimates she stole a total of $60,000 from his company.

“Thankfully this didn’t bankrupt me. She has no sense of remorse,” Lorigo said.

