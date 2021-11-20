 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Worker at Niagara Falls plant in critical condition after getting trapped in machinery
0 comments
top story

Worker at Niagara Falls plant in critical condition after getting trapped in machinery

Support this work for $1 a month
Cascades Containerboard

Cascades Containerboard's Packard Road plant in Niagara Falls. 

 Google image

A worker at the Cascades plant in Niagara Falls was seriously injured Friday night when he was trapped in heavy machinery, Falls officials said Saturday.

The incident was reported at 8:35 p.m. at the plant.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

The victim, identified as a 40-year-old male employee, "was trapped in a large roller that is used to feed paper," said a statement from Falls spokesperson Kristen Cavalleri.

Falls police and firefighters responded. A member of the Fire Department performed CPR on the victim at the scene and he was transported to Erie County Medical Center where he was listed in critical but stable condition Saturday.

Police are investigating the incident.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: A trip to Canada isn't getting easier for Americans

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Chief of the Breaking News/Criminal Justice Desk

I've worked at The Buffalo News since 2005. I previously worked as a reporter at the New York Daily News and the Charlotte Observer and was a special correspondent for the Los Angeles Times.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News